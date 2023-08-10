By Invite Only’s new fine jewellery range, The Body Shop’s iconic Vitamin E range gets a makeover

Since its launch in the 1970s, The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Moisture Gel Cream has been a long-time favourite of beauty insiders.

And the British cosmetics company has given this range a makeover. The collection – which features an improved range of moisturiser, cleansers and toners, said to be suitable for all skin types – now comes in recyclable packaging made from aluminium, recycled glass and recycled plastic.

All the moisturisers and serums are now enriched with hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil – a rich source of Vitamin E – obtained from raspberries that would have otherwise been discarded by the juice industry. It is said to provide long-lasting hydration for up to 48 hours.

Until Aug 20, you can buy The Body Shop Vitamin E Hydration trio (Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash, Vitamin E Moisturising Toner and Vitamin E Moisture Day Cream) at $58.

The range is priced from $25 to $43. It is available from The Body Shop’s official flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee, and physical stores islandwide.

Cle de Peau Beaute’s new firming serum