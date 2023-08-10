By Invite Only’s new fine jewellery range, The Body Shop’s iconic Vitamin E range gets a makeover

By Invite Only’s 10th edition of fine jewellery range
Local jewellery brand By Invite Only, known for its sustainable everyday pieces, has launched its 10th fine jewellery collection, gldsmth.
Conceived in 2020, gldsmth burst onto the scene with its capsule collection of dainty, minimalist designs, crafted from solid gold and adorned with ethically sourced, non-conflict diamonds and precious gemstones.
Inspired by nature’s vibrant hues and intricate patterns, Edition 10 features opals and coloured precious gemstones. Delicate leaves, blooming petals and soft floral hues are reimagined and translated into everyday wearables.
One notable piece from the collection is the 10K Gold Elyse Opal Necklace ($490), which features a butterfly pendant crafted from diamonds and opals.
Priced from $180 to $1,350, Edition 10 is available exclusively at B3-04 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and online at byinviteonly.shop
The Body Shop’s improved Vitamin E collection
Since its launch in the 1970s, The Body Shop’s Vitamin E Moisture Gel Cream has been a long-time favourite of beauty insiders.
And the British cosmetics company has given this range a makeover. The collection – which features an improved range of moisturiser, cleansers and toners, said to be suitable for all skin types – now comes in recyclable packaging made from aluminium, recycled glass and recycled plastic.
All the moisturisers and serums are now enriched with hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil – a rich source of Vitamin E – obtained from raspberries that would have otherwise been discarded by the juice industry. It is said to provide long-lasting hydration for up to 48 hours.
Until Aug 20, you can buy The Body Shop Vitamin E Hydration trio (Vitamin E Gentle Facial Wash, Vitamin E Moisturising Toner and Vitamin E Moisture Day Cream) at $58.
The range is priced from $25 to $43. It is available from The Body Shop’s official flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee, and physical stores islandwide.
Cle de Peau Beaute’s new firming serum
Saggy skin dragging you down? Then check out Cle de Peau Beaute’s Firming Serum Supreme.
Formulated to work on ageing skin, the serum is made from golden botanical extracts such as honeysuckle and safflower as well as a blend of root extracts from liquorice and sanguisarba officinalis, a medicinal herb. The face is supposed to be more lifted, defined and radiant after two weeks.
The Japanese luxury beauty brand has recommended combining the serum with Lifting V-Force Exercise, a facial massage that is specially developed to amplify the results of the product. A full tutorial is available on cledepeau-beaute.com
The Cle de Peau Beaute Firming Serum Supreme is priced at $460 and refills are available at $440. Buy it at Cle de Peau Beaute stores at Mandarin Gallery, Takashimaya, Tangs at Tang Plaza, Isetan Scotts, BHG Bugis and Sephora.
Chanel’s new highlighters
Chanel Makeup Creation Studio has paid homage to iconic house symbols by reimagining them as highlighters.
The collection, called Les Symboles de Chanel, is inspired by five symbols that played pivotal roles in founder Gabrielle Chanel’s life: the lion, a shower of comets, camellias, chains and, of course, pearls.
These five compacts are available in three shades each. Whether you pick Warm Gold, Precious Coral or Pearly White, the highlighters create a subtle shimmer to illuminate and enhance the complexion.
The Les Symboles de Chanel highlighters are priced at $144 each. They are available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques in Ion Orchard, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity, Jem, Parkway Parade and Raffles City, and on chanel.com/sg