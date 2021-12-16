Enviable bags and scarves: Perfect gifts for the fashion enthusiasts in your life

This holiday season, many of us are packing our calendars with intimate get-togethers with our loved ones, and it will be definitely nice to celebrate Christmas with your nearest and dearest with a thoughtfully chosen gift. But what do you get for the style mavens in your life?

Here is an insider’s tip: Explore Burberry’s winter 2021 festive gifting collection, ranging from its signature Lola bag to small leather goods and accessories. The offerings emblazoned with the newly-launched birch brown checks stand out, in particular, with the British fashion house’s unique spin on the iconic tartan pattern.

Here are some recommendations from Burberry’s festive collection for the perfect present your loved ones will adore.

For: The stylish mother who loves all things luxe

Recommends: Burberry checks



For this holiday season, Burberry presents the (from top) wool and lambskin gloves, $740; mini pocket bag, $2,890; and the note crossbody bag, $2,490; in its new birch brown checks. PHOTO: BURBERRY



She’s fashionable, classy and the reason why you’ve developed a taste for the finer things in life. So, what do you get for the woman who was your original style inspiration? Classics that she’ll use forever, of course. Take, for instance, the mini pocket bag or crossbody bag updated with the new birch brown checks. Both are modern classics she can use all-year round, regardless of the occasion.

Ditto the small quilted check cashmere Lola bag – a great purse for her to tote around.

If she’s already planning to travel, you can’t go wrong with a monogrammed cashmere scarf with Burberry’s iconic checks. It’s perfect for cooler climes, and a great buy for mummy dearest.

For: The sister, who is obsessed with posting fashion Instagram Reels

Recommends: Lola bags in unconventional shapes or shades



The new small quilted lambskin Lola bag, $2,890, features a matte gold chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram in a matching shade to its camel exterior. PHOTO: BURBERRY



Forget anything simple – your sister is all about fashion with a capital F. Give her a reason to film her OOTD with the Lola, Burberry’s It bag that will make her stand out at the cosy Christmas gatherings.



While the classic Lola bag is popular, the small quilted lambskin Lola bucket bag (left), $2,890, and small quilted lambskin Lola satchel, $3,450, make for interesting additions to the wardrobe. PHOTOS: BURBERRY



But go for extra-special pieces, such as the small quilted lambskin Lola in camel and the Lola bucket bag, so that she can impress her social media followers with different ways of styling it. A stylish acquisition with the opportunity to break the algorithm? There’s no way anyone would say no to that.

For: The partner who’s a man about town

Recommends: Travel essentials



The backpack (left), $1,990, and crossbody, $1,590, in dark birch brown checks are understated yet elegant. PHOTOS: BURBERRY



Let’s face it: Men are notoriously difficult to shop for, especially if your man has impeccable taste. But a combination of style and function always works. Gift him an au courant crossbody bag or backpack – with the dark birch brown checks, of course – that will one-up his utilitarian black ones without being over the top.



Referencing athletic styles, the Burberry logo jacquard wool silk scarf, $530, will be a hit with the sporty. PHOTO: BURBERRY



For: The after-work drinks bestie

Recommends: Matching black Lola bags

Come 6.30pm, she’s either by your desk or arranging happy hour with you on your Slack chat. To celebrate your friendship, consider these Lola bag variants in black leather that she can carry along practically with any outfit.



Black is a classy and versatile colour, so the (from top) mini quilted lambskin Lola bag, $2,090; mini quilted lambskin Lola camera bag $1,850; and small quilted lambskin Lola satchel, $3,450, are accessories every fashion-loving woman will adore. PHOTO: BURBERRY



For more gift ideas from Burberry’s winter 2021 festive collection, click here.