British model Naomi Campbell, 50, welcomes her first child

NEW YORK (AFP) - British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said on Tuesday (May 18) in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote alongside a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she continued, adding that there were "no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love".

Campbell did not give more details.

She had spoken previously about becoming a mother, telling the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that "I think about having children all the time". But she added that "with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want".

Celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around," wrote designer Marc Jacobs on Instagram.

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" said actress Zoe Saldana.

YouTube, where Campbell has launched her own channel, also chimed in.

"Such beautiful news, massive congratulations, Naomi," the video sharing site's official Instagram account posted.

The jet-setting, barrier-breaking model still poses for magazine covers, in between charity and non-governmental organisation work - particularly in Africa - and reality television appearances.

In 2019, when asked about children by WSJ magazine, she replied: "Not yet - I'll see what the universe brings me."