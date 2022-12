SINGAPORE – One is an environmentalist, the other an architect. It seems only natural that when Ms Amanda Tay, 24, and Mr Bernie Ang, 27, went into business together, it would be to design eco-friendly products.

The couple, who are not married, founded lifestyle brand Brambe in August 2021 – selling trays, coasters and other trinkets made from upcycled waste and jesmonite, an eco-friendly material.