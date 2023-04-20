Blend your own skincare cocktail at your own risk

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

A pump of serum, a drop of AHA or alpha hydroxy acid, a dollop of moisturiser – creating your own skincare cocktail sounds like fun and games, until it is not.

With consumers becoming more savvy about ingredients, thanks to social media like TikTok and Instagram, mixing up your own skincare brew has grown in popularity. But there is always an inherent risk, especially since the content creators providing these tips are not skincare experts, doctors or chemists.

Without a proper understanding of skincare formulations, mixing your own skincare cocktail can do anything from nullifying the efficacy of the ingredients, to irritating and burning your skin.

According to co-founder Shinji Yamasaki of Japanese skincare brand Re:erth, the biggest problem with skincare cocktails is that you just do not know how the mixture will turn out.

“There is no way to guarantee specific ingredients won’t negatively interact with others, let alone negatively interact with your skin,” he says. “What many don’t realise is that formulating a product is a highly technical undertaking, requiring a deep understanding of chemistry and molecular structure. Professional formulators specialise in creating these products, taking into consideration the molecular interaction and balance of each ingredient within the formulation.”

Reiterating the point of leaving it to the experts, Dr Rachel Ho, medical director at La Clinic, says: “Mixing a skincare cocktail at home in the palm of your hand or in a bowl with a spatula is different from skincare made in a laboratory, which uses a cosmetic mixer under sterile conditions to get a homogenous product.

“Mixing products on your own can result in unequal distribution of the individual components, and this can affect the effectiveness of the product applied to your skin.”

Mixing skincare products at home also raises hygiene concerns. Beauty educator and make-up artist Larry Yeo warns that the preservatives in different products can also be disrupted when they are mixed.

“It can encourage germs, harmful bacteria and mould to grow in your products,” he says.

This increases your risk of inflammation or infection.

Skincare products are also made with myriad ingredients, including surfactants, humectants and texturising agents, on top of skincare actives.

Mixing incompatible products can result in the product separating or a change in texture in the final skincare cocktail that affects the sensorial experience.

When you apply it on your skin, it can trigger another set of issues. Without knowing the concentration of ingredients in the different products you mix together, you may accidentally pile on too many actives.

Dr Melvin Tan of Epion Clinic cautions: “Exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs and retinol can cause irritation and sensitivity, especially when combined with drying active ingredients like vitamin C and benzoyl peroxide.”

Dr Ho adds: “Combining exfoliating acids (like AHA) and retinoids together can transiently damage the skin barrier and cause irritant contact dermatitis.”