Blackpink star Lisa named global ambassador for Shiseido’s Ultimune

Blackpink’s Lisa is new face for Shiseido’s Ultimune

Japanese beauty house Shiseido has appointed Blackpink star Lisa as the new global ambassador for its Ultimune Power Infusing Serum, one of its flagship skincare products.

The K-pop girl group’s singer-rapper fronts the Fast. Slow. Free. campaign across the brand’s global Instagram and TikTok platforms.

“With her roots in Asia an d global succes s , Lisa embodies both our brand and the essence of Ultimune,” said Shiseido president and chief executive Kentaro Fujiwara in a s tatement.

The partnership marks her first campaign for Ultimune (from $138 for 30ml), a serum introduced in 2014 that has since received more than 300 beauty awards worldwide.

It is positioned as a daily pre-serum designed to strengthen the skin and address dryness linked to visible signs of ageing. Powered by Power Fermented Camellia+, the latest formula is marketed as improving skin’s smoothness and radiance.

In th e s tatement, Lisa, 28, said: “B eauty is about growth, confidence and evolving into the best version of myself. I love that Ultimune focuses on strengthening the skin and supporting it over time, rather than fighting age.”

Info: Available at Shiseido boutiques and counters, as well as shiseido.com.sg

Gucci Beauty launches Gucci Glow Blush

The new Gucci Glow Blush comes in six shades. PHOTO: GUCCI BEAUTY

Gucci Beauty has introduced Gucci Glow Blush ($95), a highlighting blush designed to add colour and radiance to the cheeks.

The product from the Italian fashion house’s beauty arm combines the pigment of a blush with the subtle sheen of a highlighter. With a texture that sits between a cream and a powder, it applies smoothly and can be layered for a softer tint or a more defined flush. The formula is said to be long-wearing and resistant to heat and humidity.

It contains fine pearl pigments to give skin an even glow. The formula is also infused with black rose oil, known for its soothing properties, and hyaluronic acid t o maintain hydration.

Available in six shades – Arctic Rose, Fresh Coral, Warm Peach, Bright Pink, Soft Plum and Bright Ruby – the range spans from soft pinks to deeper berry tones for various skin tones.

The blush comes in an ivory compact trimmed in gold and finished with Gucci’s signature motif.

Info: Available at Gucci Beauty boutiques and counters, as well as Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Cle de Peau Beaute reformulates Brightening Supreme Series

The Brightening Serum Supreme from Cle de Peau Beaute. PHOTO: CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE

Luxury Japanese skincare label Cle de Peau Beaute has reformulated its Brightening Supreme Series, updating the line with a renewed focus on dark spots and dullness.

Positioned within its Supreme Age Artisans collection, the series centres on what the brand calls Future Sculpt Technology, designed to addres s e xisting signs of ageing and those yet to surface.

The refreshed range comprises two products: Brightening Serum Supreme ($490 for 40ml), a daily treatment targeting the appearance of dark spots and uneven tone; and Brightening Mask Treatment Supreme ($460 for six sets), a once-weekly intensive mask designed to boost radiance.

Both formulas contain Luminous Algae Extract, derived from seaweed harvested in cold saltwater regions of France, and 4MSK, an ingredient used across the brand’s brightening products. The serum is said to feature three times the concentration of 4MSK compared with previous versions.

Info: Available at Cle de Peau Beaute boutiques and counter s, as well as Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Zouk’s Hungover returns for final edition before renovation

Zouk Singapore will host Hungover’s final run before the club undergoes renovation. PHOTO: ZOUK

Zouk Singapore’s daytime lifestyle event Hungover will return on Feb 22 for its final edition before the local nightclub undergoes renovation from end-March to June 2026.

Launched in 2025 as a Sunday spin-off of its nightlife programming, Hungover transforms the Clarke Quay venue into a casual afternoon market featuring food vendors, independent brands and DJs. The upcoming instalment marks the last opportunity for visitors to experience the concept before Zouk enters its next chapter.

Retail booths will feature local makers and online labels, including perfumes by Reverseas, temporary tattoos from The Ink Book, jewellery by Hues and Hailey Love + Co Jewellery, and accessories by Charms and Links. T he Vintage Zone in Zouk’s Phuture room will also showcase second-hand fashion and vinyl records, with live caricature sessions.

On the menu are burgers from Five Guys, sandwiches and doughnuts from Korio, and Chicken Rice a la Francaise by The Plump Frenchman. Smoothies from Two Sisters’ Smoothie and baked goods from Pretty Good Muffins will also be available, alongside Asahi beer and frozen drinks made with Zouk’s Sour Plum Shots.

The event is also pet-friendly, with brands such as Vetreska and Spottie Goods offering pet accessories and custom tags. Pet treat vendors – including Treat Or Treats, Buddylicious and Table & Tails – will also be present.

Info: Feb 22, noon to 7pm, at Zouk Singapore. Admission is free