Black Friday beauty deals

It may be called Black Friday, but in recent years, more retailers have been extending their sales and even combining them with Cyber Monday.

Black Friday was traditionally a brick-and-mortar event, while Cyber Monday was created by retailers to encourage online shopping.

Black Friday, which takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, has been further boosted during the pandemic with the acceleration of e-commerce adoption. This year, shoppers could snag numerous bargains since yesterday. Among the best offers are those from beauty brands. The Straits Times rounds up some of the best deals.

TANGS

Shop Tangs' sale today and tomorrow at its stores in Tang Plaza, VivoCity and online at tangs.com. Preferred and Classic members get an additional 12 per cent rebate on purchases with every $10 nett spend.

Spend $60 on any Comfort Zone products online and receive a complimentary Starter Kit (worth $60). Another Tangs-exclusive is the Shiseido Ultimate Wrinkle Smoothing Set, $208 (usual price is $380), available in stores and online.

More deals are in store for the early birds. The first 50 customers can snag the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Set - which comes with the brand's signature Advanced Night Repair serum - at $175 (usual price is $346).

And the first 20 customers can get their hands on a free La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation 4-piece Deluxe Set (worth $1,092) with a minimum spend of $2,700 on the brand. This offer is available only at Tang Plaza and online.

DOLCE&GABBANA BEAUTY

Until next Monday, get 26 per cent off at the brand's flagship store at Ion Orchard and a complimentary fragrance with minimum $250 nett spend.

It is a good time to try the brand's newest launches - the Only One Matte Lipstick ($50) and On-The-Glow Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30/PA+++ ($69).

BHG

Sales started yesterday for BHG members and today for the public, and run until Monday in stores and online (bhgsingapore.com.sg).

For today, shoppers receive 10 per cent in rebate vouchers when they spend minimum $100 nett on beauty products, and 20 per cent in rebate vouchers with a minimum $600 nett spend.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping with festive beauty kits.

Only available at BHG One Assembly in Raffles City Shopping Centre while stocks last, the Kiehl's Since 1851 Holiday Skin Essentials Set ($113) includes some of the brand's bestsellers - including a full-sized Calendula Herbal Extract Toner ($59) and Ultra Facial Cream ($54).

At BHG Bugis and One Assembly, get two Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion for the price of one (usual price is $63 for one).

Lancome fans can stock up on the brand's hero product - Advanced Genifique Serum 50ml, which comes with deluxe minis ($175, worth $360) - only at BHG Bugis and One Assembly. Plus, spend a minimum of $150 nett on Lancome products and you can purchase a Blockbuster Set at $138 (worth $724).

Exclusive to BHG is the Cle de Peau Beaute Softening Set ($250, usual price is $559), which comes with a full-sized Hydro-Softening Lotion, Protective Fortifying Emulsion and Correcting Cream Veil and a deluxe Softening Cleansing Foam.

The set is available only at BHG Bugis and online.

METRO

The department store's sale on cosmetics and fragrances started yesterday for Metro members and UOB cardholders, and runs till next Tuesday.

Today, stores open to the public at 9am, but you can find most of the deals online (metro.com.sg), where the code METBF20 gets you $20 off a minimum nett spend of $300 at checkout.

Take 20 per cent off participating beauty brands including Clarins, Estee Lauder, Guerlain, La Mer, SK-II and Sulwhasoo.

Spend a minimum of $1,200 on SK-II products and receive a 20-piece gift set (worth $613) and a luggage piece. The offer is available until next Monday.

For fragrance lovers, enjoy $10 off with $100 nett spend and $20 off with $150 nett spend on perfumes from Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Tiffany & Co.

Burberry's Mr and Her Duo Set ($138, worth $256) is great for couples; while there is a one-for-one deal for Narcisco Rodriquez's popular For Her EDP, with two bottles priced at $207 (worth $414).

Exclusive bundle deals and gifts-with-purchase get you even more bang for your buck. Some highlights include:

• Laneige customers receive a full-sized gift (worth $200) that comes with skincare and a cushion with a minimum spend of $200. Limited to the first 10 customers daily

• With any Estee Lauder purchase, pick up the 29 Beauty Essentials Blockbuster Set at $119 (worth $550). And with a minimum spend of $330 on the brand, you receive a 14-piece gift (worth $338) including a full-sized Pure Color Envy Lipstick.

• Buy Clinique's Blockbuster set at $99 (worth $490) with any Clinique purchase.

• Bobbi Brown's Intensive Serum Bundle is available at Metro's online store only at $175 (usual price is $325).

SIGI SKIN

Until next Tuesday, the local skincare brand is offering discounted bundles and freebies on its website (sigiskin.com).

Purchase the Kaleanser cleanser and Garden Party mask at $99 (usual price is $110), or two boxes of its Tea-Tox sheet masks and Idyllic Fields moisturiser at $129 (usual price is $140). Receive a free Sigi Skin Candle with a minimum purchase of $250.

For festive gifting, the brand is also offering free personalised calligraphy with every purchase of its Dew Potion ($48), Dream Capsule ($82) or Idyllic Fields ($78) - until Dec 31.

SEPHORA

Until Sunday, the beauty retailer is offering shoppers 20 per cent off with a $150 minimum spend, or 15 per cent off with no minimum spend. The sale takes place online (www.sephora.sg), on the Sephora Singapore app and in stores.

With a minimum spend of $180, receive a limited-edition Sephora Film Camera - limited to one redemption a member and while stocks last.

For online purchases, the discount and gift will be added automatically at checkout.

First-time online customers can use the code BFFIRST for $8 off their purchase with a minimum spend of $60.

LAB SERIES

Men, too, can enjoy skincare deals. Until next Tuesday, purchase any regular-priced item at Lab Series' Ion Orchard store and get half off the second item.

There are practical gifts-with-purchase.

Receive a Lab Series water bottle and Daily Rescue Energizing Face Lotion 20ml (worth $56) with $250 spend, a Lab Series speaker (worth $80) and additional 10 per cent off with $350 spend, and a mystery gift (worth $195) and additional 15 per cent off with $500 spend. All the deals are stackable.