Black Friday 2020: Department store beauty deals and steals

SINGAPORE - For this year's Black Friday sales, department stores are betting big on beauty.

A Metro spokesperson said the store's game plan is "bigger and better" than last year, with deals across all categories and a storewide discount of up to 90 per cent off.

For the first time, customers can take a direct 20 per cent off all regular-priced beauty items (the discounts are usually in rebates). Beauty contributes a "substantial amount" to the business, the spokesperson added.

But there is no need to rush down to its stores at Paragon and Causeway Point.

He said: "Given the Covid-19 situation, we are encouraging shoppers to shop online, beat the queue and get the same deals at metro.com.sg or Metro's LazMall store. They can add to cart now and check out at midnight."

Over at BHG, there are discounts of up to 70 per cent storewide online and at its five stores, with many exclusive deals at BHG Bugis Junction's newly revamped Beauty Hall.

Beauty has always been one of the strongest departments for BHG, says marketing communications manager Leow Shu Pin.

"In the past two years, we observed a 30 per cent increase in average transaction value for beauty, as well as double the quantity in customers' baskets."

Here are some of the most value-for-money beauty deals and steals.

METRO

Take 20 per cent off all regular-priced beauty items and selected value sets (see details in stores).

UOB cardholders get an additional $50 off with a minimum spend of $500 nett in a single receipt. Metro UOB cardmembers get 2X5 per cent Metro rebate when they spend $350 nett.

There are also rewards when you spend with individual brands. The deals include:

1. A free Clinique iD (the brand's range of customisable moisturisers) with purchase of any Clinique iD, on top of 20 per cent off

2. Estee Lauder 14-piece gift (worth $288) with $300 nett spend at Estee Lauder

3. Origins 11-piece gift (worth $208) with $200 nett spend at Origins, limited to the first 50 shoppers

4. Clarins 13-piece gift (worth $441) with $450 nett spend at Clarins

If you decide to stay home, Metro has exciting online exclusives too - including a Clinique Festive Favourites set (worth $630) at $167 and a Shiseido Ultimune Ultra Protection Set at $273 (worth $475).

Online shoppers are also eligible to receive the Estee Lauder, Origins and Clarins gifts-with-purchase, while stocks last.

BHG

Head to BHG Bugis Junction for the best deals. All cosmetics, fragrances and products at its Beauty Library are at 10 per cent off with no minimum spend. The discount will be given in the form of rebate vouchers.

From Nov 27 to 30, users of payment platform Hoolah receive an additional $10 BHG voucher with a minimum spend of $100 nett, as well as 15 per cent cashback (capped at $30) in stores and online.

BHG Bugis Junction deals include:

1. SK-ll Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Red Street Art Set at $289 (worth $362). Receive a three-piece gift (worth $85) with $470 nett spend at SK-II.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF BHG SINGAPORE



2. Yves Saint Laurent Beaute: Buy any three lipsticks and get two full-size ones free (shades and ranges of the free lipsticks are pre-determined), plus receive a three-piece gift with a minimum spend of $150 at YSL Beaute.

3. Estee Lauder Repair, Renew, Brighten Set at $105 (usual price is $201). Spend a minimum of $300 at Estee Lauder and receive a white handbag worth $50.

4. Sisley: Receive a 60-minute Phyto-Aromatic Facial (worth $200) with select product purchase from the Sisleya L'integral Anti-Age range

5. The History of Whoo: Buy a Gongjinhyang: Mi Velvet Lip Rouge 8pc Deluxe Set ($198) and get another set free

OG

It is a game for the early birds tomorrow (Nov 27) at OG's three stores in Orchard Point, People's Park and Albert Street, which are open from 11am to 8.30pm.

Snag a Shiseido Revitalizing Regimen Set at $300 (usual price is $538), limited to the first 10 customers at each store; or the Kose Infinity Prestigious Foaming Milk Cleanser Duo with a two-piece gift (worth $212) for $102, limited to the first 20 customers at each store.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF OG



At OG People's Park only, a Lancome Genifique 75ml and three-piece gift set (worth $365) is going for $184. The deal is limited to the first 20 customers.

TANGS

On Friday and Saturday (Nov 27 and 28), there is a 12 per cent rebate at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Tangs VivoCity and tangs.com on all beauty purchases. Tangs Preferred Members enjoy the rebate from today (Nov 26).

In stores and online, get beauty vouchers of $25 with every $350 spent, $60 with every $700 spent, and $120 with a minimum spend of $1,200.

If it is value sets you are after, the early bird gifts-with-purchase deals start tomorrow (Nov 27) until 2pm or while stocks last (stores open at 10.30am):

1. Tangs-exclusive Shu Uemura complimentary seven-piece gift set (worth $408) with a minimum spend of $220 on Shu Uemura products, limited to the first 100 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online



PHOTO: COURTESY OF TANGS



2. Kiehl's 10-piece gift set with a minimum spend of $350 at Kiehl's, limited to the first 100 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online

3. SkinCeuticals eight-piece gift (worth $159) with every purchase of a Discoloration Defense (30ml), limited to the first 50 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online

4. Tangs-exclusive Sulwhasoo complimentary Timetreasure Invigorating two-piece kit (worth $70) with a minimum $280 spend at Sulwhasoo, limited to the first 100 shoppers