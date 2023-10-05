Big shoes to fill at luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, but son Alexandre is up to the challenge

SINGAPORE – Mr Alexandre Mille is looking extremely chuffed. And for good reason.

The son of maverick watchmaker Richard Mille is sitting in St Martin, the spanking new Singapore flagship of the brand founded by his father in 2001.

Located at 1 St Martin’s Drive – sandwiched between the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Orchard Road – the 700 sq m space is the first, and for now, only such Richard Mille concept in the world.

Adopting the design fundamentals of a speakeasy, St Martin was conceived to reflect the mind and inspirations of its French founder.

It is a space not just for loyal customers to hang out in, but also horology enthusiasts and fans who want to find out more about a brand which – in just two decades – has become one of the most successful luxury watchmakers.

According to Morgan Stanley’s latest annual report on the state of the watch industry, Richard Mille was the No. 6 brand by sales in 2022, rising 15 per cent from the year before to 1.3 billion Swiss francs (S$1.95 billion).

The stunning flagship – which took nearly three years and 30 specialists to complete – comprises several sections which are seamlessly interconnected. These include a restaurant, a bar, a sports bar, a watchmaking counter and a hidden library.

It is filled with books, artefacts, sports paraphernalia, paintings and a glorious olive tree centrepiece by French plastician and upcycling artist William Amor. It also boasts a cellar with more than 800 bottles of fine French wine.

“I’m allergic to wine and, for a French guy, that’s very difficult,” says Mr Alexandre Mille, the brand’s commercial director, who oversaw the St Martin project with elder sister Amanda, Richard Mille’s brand and partnerships director.

He developed the allergy after catching Covid-19 during the pandemic.

“I was not allergic before that, but now, when I drink wine, I get rashes everywhere, I feel electricity all over my brain and I get spots, pimples,” says the 36-year-old.

“Anyway, there’s a lot of different alcohol that you can have in life. I love whisky, I love gin, so there’s no problem finding my poison,” he adds cheekily.

Seeing the almost completed space – workmen are still beavering away putting the finishing touches to St Martin during this interview on Tuesday evening – when he arrived earlier this week filled him with immeasurable pride.

“My stepdad is an architect and I’ve lived with him since I was very young,” says Mr Mille, whose parents split up when he was a toddler.

“I used to go to a lot of construction sites with him, so I know the disappointment you can get when (a project) goes from drawing board to completion.”

The amiable man – who now leads the charge at Richard Mille with his three siblings after his 72-year-old father retired in 2022 – half-expected to see “defects”, but instead all he felt was “wow, wow, super nice”.

“Honestly, I was very, very surprised.”

Serendipity played a big role in the setting up of the flagship, he says.

The company was offered the space, formerly the site of Ryu’s Cafe And Sake Bar, a few years ago.

“One of the first lessons I learnt from my dad is you need to be very lucky in business, and you need to know how to seize an opportunity. We are a very opportunistic brand,” he adds.

“I think we have a lot of luck, since this space was proposed to us, not anybody else. And you need somebody who will have the courage to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do something different here’,” says Mr Mille, adding that his father then tasked him and his sister to turn the space into something unique for Singapore.

“We won’t reproduce the concept anywhere else; it belongs to Singapore. Our clients love to travel, so it won’t be fair to them if we do exactly the same space everywhere. We need to give them a sense of novelty, something different,” he adds.

Animated and chatty, Mr Mille is a great believer in luck. He adds: “And I truly believe in destiny. I think that everything that happens to you is for a reason, and you will bring that into the next chapter of your life.”

His own life bears that out.

The third of four children from Mr Richard Mille’s first marriage lived a simple life and was raised “far away from luxury” by his mother after his parents split.

He grew up wanting to be the next Stanley Kubrick, and spent a couple of years shooting videos for hunters all over France after finishing high school.

When he told his father and stepfather that he wanted to study film, they told him he could do so if he got a law degree first.

“They said law school is droite, or straight (in French). They said I should start straight and then do something else (like film),” says Mr Alexandre Mille, who enrolled in film school the day he graduated with a degree in law and politics.

Although he never practised, legal studies have been a big boon in his life.

“I use it every day in my job because one of the things I have to take care of is intellectual property. Lawyers I deal with find it useful to have somebody they can talk to who understands what they are saying,” he says.

What he learnt in film school, where he studied directing and did a lot of editing, has also served him well.

“If you’re a director, you need to know the job of everybody working with you. On a set, you can have 100 people, but you need to know what work each of them is doing,” he says, adding that his role at Richard Mille requires him to have the same skill set.

The ethos of artistic creation he imbibed is even more important.

“When you do something artistic, you need to think about the inspiration. Why does it move you? What does it do to make your heart beat? How can you translate that inspiration into a new form, something different? All these are elements I use in my job today,” he says.

Candidly, he reveals that his relationship with his famous father was not the best when he was growing up.

“Before joining the company, I had no clue at all what my dad was doing. I knew it was in watches,” he says.

Despite that, he developed an interest in timepieces. “In a way, it was a connection to my dad, even though I was not speaking to him,” he says.

His collection of affordable Casios, G-Shocks as well as Flik Flak and Swatch watches was worlds removed from the highly complex, innovative, ground-breaking and eye-poppingly expensive timepieces his father was making.

“I don’t think there’s any shame in that,” he says, referring to the pieces he used to own. “They’re the same tool – a watch telling the time, just made differently.”

Sporting an RM67-02, which weighs a mere 32g, on his wrist during the interview, he adds: “It’s like movies or art in general. Some artists produce works which are simple and humble. And there are those who take everything they have to succeed at what they want to do.”

“It’s like Francis Ford Coppola putting all his money to make his movie,” he says, referring to the American film-maker, who reportedly poured US$120 million (S$165 million) of his own money to shoot the upcoming Megalopolis, an epic sci-fi drama.

Mr Mille entered his father’s horological universe when he was serving an internship for a company supplying 3D renderings to Richard Mille, which would use them at watch fairs like the former Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, now known as Watches & Wonders.

The internship was arranged by his elder brother Dimitri without the knowledge of their father.

“I was too proud (to want him to know),” he says, adding that he initially found Richard Mille watches super complicated and hard to understand.

Indeed, his father – who started the company which bears his name with partner Dominique Guenat – has been hailed as a maverick who revolutionised modern watchmaking by bulldozing through aesthetic and technical watchmaking conventions.

Inspired by the worlds of automotives and aeronautics, he experimented with avant-garde materials, pushed design frontiers and pioneered new shock-resistance technology while adhering to traditional Swiss watchmaking craftsmanship.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2017, he said: “I have stuck to three basic principles: a lot of innovation, a strong identity in design and no cost constraints.”

Stories of him throwing his first watch – the RM 001 Tourbillon – on the floor to demonstrate how shock resistant it was are now legend.

Since bursting onto the scene, the brand has achieved many watchmaking firsts, including the use of titanium and carbon fibre for its baseplates.

One of its latest models is the RM UP-01, which measures just 1.75mm and is the world’s thinnest watch.

Mr Alexandre Mille joined the company in 2014, when his father asked him to come on board to develop the video division of the brand.

“It was tough in the beginning, but I was super lucky. I think I was probably in the best position for a soon-to-be watch aficionado to learn about his passion because I was given access to the people at the factory, those who are actually designing, doing all the research and development, and making those watches,” he says.

“If you’re like me and love to ask a billion questions, it was paradise.”

As his role included producing video tutorials to train sales teams, he became familiar with the complexities of Richard Mille watches. The more he knew, the deeper his love for the brand grew.

After three years – spent covering and documenting the worlds of Richard Mille and its partners including Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal and American golfer Bubba Watson – he went to Los Angeles to work with Mr John Simonian, the brand’s distributor for North and South America.

Over the next two years, he became conversant not only with sales and marketing, but also human resource and inventory management.

He returned to Paris in 2019 as commercial director and, together with his three siblings, was asked to take over the reins when his father retired in 2022.

“I have a beautiful job. I love my job, I love the brand, and I love the people working for the brand. On top of that, I’m also working with my family every day,” says Mr Mille. “I’m sure you have met some people who will tell you that working with family is not the best, but it is the best thing for us.”

Asked if it has been bittersweet that he did not get to know his father and what he built earlier, he lets out an emphatic no, adding: “I have no regrets in my life and no remorse. And I believe that everything happens for a reason.”

“I love my dad. I respect him as a businessman. I also love him as a father because he is a very good father. He sacrificed everything he had to create the brand that is now caring for other people I love in my life. Everybody working with me is taken care of, thanks to the brand,” he says.

He adds: “When I was young, it was very hard to comprehend the sacrifices. But now, in my position, I understand why he did all of that and I really thank him for doing so. In life, you need to sacrifice something to obtain the bigger prize.”

Meanwhile, he feels no pressure stepping into his father’s big shoes.

“I really don’t feel the pressure because my dad created a brand and a family taking care of each other. I would have felt the pressure if everything depends on me, but it doesn’t. It depends on the 650 people working for the brand,” he says of the luxury watchmaker which now boasts about 40 boutiques all over the world.

“There is no difficulty. I know what I’m doing. I have a very clear mind of what I want. I know exactly what the brand wants and where we are heading – the vision is clear,” he says.

The vision is to continue what the brand has been doing for the last 20 years.

“We have to always bring new ideas to the world and to make sure those ideas are not gimmicks. The more successful we are, the more we are in a position to do that,” he says.

Meanwhile, his work is cut out for him.

In the coming year, he will be beavering away, developing watches that his father has wanted to do since he started, but could not because the technology was not available.

He says: “Now, we have that strength to do this development: our 20 years of experience, keeping the same people working with us, our billion-dollar turnover. That, for me, is testament that, yes, we have what we need to carry on for the next 100 years.”