Big, bright, bold and beautiful

Shoulder the world

Fashion has always turned to a bold shoulder as visual shorthand for a display of strength. With the prevailing mood in the face of a pandemic being one of helplessness, designers once again turned to this tried-and-tested trope.

At Rick Owens, models stomped out like warriors in giant shoulders and tiny shorts.

Matthew Williams’ razor-sharp silhouette at Givenchy was tinged with futuristic survivalism, while the pronounced sleeves at Alexander McQueen were both romantic and powerful.

Earn your stripes

Graphic, impactful and unfussy – these are the qualities that led most designers this season to make their print of choice big, colourful stripes that lend an instant visual pop.

They were worn head to toe in varying hues at Dior, picked out in sequins at Gucci, cut sleek and sensual at Gabriela Hearst and given a sporty, youthful zest at Miu Miu.

Bubble pop

The bubble skirt is one of those things that pop up every few decades. Its previous glory days took place in the 1950s, the 1980s and the 2000s, each time signifying an exuberance in relation or defiance to its time.

This year, the comeback of this excessive silhouette marks a glorious return to dressing up and a pointed rejection of the sweatpants life that has defined the past year.

Jonathan Anderson’s versions at both Loewe and his eponymous brand are particularly delightful, while Christopher John Rogers uses the silhouette to underscore his modern take on old-school glamour.

Face off

With face coverings the accessory du jour of this new normal, is it any surprise that designers sent veiled faces down the (virtual) runways for spring/summer 2021?

Some, such as Marine Serre, Kei Ninomiya and Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, have always veered towards the dystopian in their vision, but a concealed visage can evoke other images too. The women at Paco Rabanne looked like mediaeval warriors, while Kenzo paid tribute to the beekeeper.

Spark joy

After a year spent mostly indoors and in uncertainty, the world needs optimism more than ever and, thankfully, fashion came through on that front.

This season, designers across the board went wild with uplifting colours, flamboyant silhouettes and materials that brought out fashion’s playful side. From Dries Van Noten’s pleated rainbow ruffles to Marni’s pastel tulles, a dose of frivolity proved to be the best antidote to doom and gloom.

Suit yourself

People might have been rid of the corset for more than a century, but it took working from home for them to fully embrace comfort when it comes to clothes.

On the other hand, there is only so long one can live in loungewear. Designers have smartly adapted and reconciled the two with a new take on suiting – soft and slouchy, but still sophisticated. Many variants came in neutral tones or soft shades of pastel.

Stella McCartney’s nipped jackets and roomy trousers, especially, hit the sweet spot between ease and elegance, while those still missing Old Celine will be pleased by Peter Do’s blend of cool and chic.

