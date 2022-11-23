Balenciaga apologises after accusations it sexualised children in ads

PARIS – Balenciaga has apologised after the fashion label was accused of sexualising children in its advertising.

The label has deleted photos that featured children holding teddy bears that were clad in what appeared to be bondage gear after the images generated outrage on social media.

As of late Tuesday, Balenciaga was still trending on the topic of fashion on Twitter.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused,” the Kering-owned brand said on its official Instagram account. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children,” it said, adding the ads have been removed from all platforms.

Balenciaga also apologised for displaying “unsettling documents” in the campaign after one of the photos appeared to show an excerpt from a court ruling involving child pornography.

The company said it is “taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items” for its spring 2023 photo shoot.

“We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being,” it added.