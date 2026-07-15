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Suzy to make special appearance at Tsubaki pop-up

South-Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy will grace the Tsubaki pop-up at Plaza Singapura on July 17 in celebration of the Japanese haircare brand’s 20th anniversary.

The global brand ambassador for Tsubaki will make her appearance at 3pm, with one lucky draw winner getting to meet the star on stage. The ballot has closed but fans of the 31-year-old beauty will be able to see her at the venue. It will be her only South-east Asia appearance.

A Tsubaki x Suzy photobooth experience allows fans to redeem a complimentary printed photo from 4pm to 9pm on July 17.

Until July 26, Tsubaki – popular for its shampoos and conditioners – transforms the mall’s atrium into the Tsubaki Salon, an interactive pop-up. There is a “trail” of activities that starts off with visitors activating a digital journey card to collect stamps as they go through the zones.

TSUBAKI の Salon rendering. PHOTO: TSUBAKI

The first stop is the Camellia Passage, where mirrored reflections and soft lighting tell the story behind the brand’s camellia essence. Next, they try the signature camellia hair oil at Whispers of Camellia, before entering a large-scale Tsubaki bottle surrounded by cascading blooms for a photo moment.

The complete haircare range is introduced through an interactive product discovery segment that reveal the science behind formulas. One highlight is Salon Tsubaki, styled after a chic Japanese salon. Here, guests receive free personalised hair and scalp analysis by trained beauty advisors who will also dispense tailored haircare routines.

Finally, there is a counter to buy products, including the new Premium EX Dandruff Care & Repair range ($21.90 for shampoo, $15.90 for treatment).

Complete all activities to get a Tsubaki Travel Pouch Set worth $40. Event-exclusive discounts and gift redemptions are also on offer.

Info: From July 13 to 26 at Main Atrium, Level 1 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road. Open 10am to 10pm daily.

Hwang Yeji to attend opening of Roger Vivier’s new Singapore flagship

Hwang Yeji of K-pop girl group Itzy. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

Midzys are in luck. Leader of popular K-pop girl group ITZY, Hwang Yeji, will be in town for the grand opening of luxury French shoe brand Roger Vivier’s Takashimaya boutique on the evening of July 20.

The event is closed to the public but f ans can catch a glimpse of Hwang, stage name Yeji, when she makes her photo call outside the venue. The idol is a global brand ambassador for the brand.

Roger Vivier’s new flagship boutique is the first in the region to be styled after a refined Parisian apartment – a reflection of the house’s heritage.

Oak parquet floors with geometric patterns and detailed ceiling mouldings evoke French hôtel particuliers (or grand urban mansions) , while walls finished in layered stucco tones of white, beige and silver inject modern tinges. Soft pink hues animate carpets, seating and display niches, framing shoes, bags, jewellery and gilets.

Furnishings include pieces by French designer Herve Van der Straeten, while floral-shaped fixtures and mirrored walls reference the brand’s iconic designs. Sketches and collages by Roger Vivier feature too.

The final room, the Salle d’Argent, is a discreet salon for private appointments.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Hwang, stage name Yeji, when she makes her photo call outside the venue but the event is closed to the public. PHOTO: ROGER VIVIER

A capsule of four limited-edition Piece Unique bags will be available exclusively at the new boutique to mark the opening.

A mint satin bag inspired by Singapore’s Garden City moniker is encrusted with sequins in the shape of flowers. A lilac number pays homage to the city-state’s national flower with a silk-organza bloom detail. A crimson velvet bag takes after the red of Singapore’s flag, while a white one evokes the overlapping scales of the Merlion with layered ivory sequins.

Info: The store is located at 01-19A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.

M.A.C Cosmetics rolls out cafe menu

M.A.C Cosmetics partners with glasshouse and fieldnotes for an exclusive experience inspired by its Lustreglass line PHOTO: M.A.C COSMETICS

Make-up brand M.A.C is collaborating with Chijmes cafe Glasshouse and local bakery fieldnotes on a menu of sweet treats available at Glasshouse from June 25 to August 31.

Items are inspired by M.A.C’s Glass Moment campaign and the glossy, light-catching aesthetic of its Lustreglass collection, a range of lip tints and lipsticks.

Two beverages are available. The first, inspired by the stained berry tones of M.A.C’s lip line, is glasshouse’s seasonal house-made Strawberry Rose Kombucha ($9). It blends rose and strawberry with Qishan raw pu’er tea.

The second is Bandung Rose Matcha ($9.50), which layers earthy matcha with floral rose notes, inspired by the soft colours of the Glass Moment campaign.

M.A.C Lustreglass Stainglass Tint and Sheer-Shine Lipstick PHOTO: M.A.C COSMETICS

The Berryglass cake ($9.90) by fieldnotes was created for the collaboration and is part of Glasshouse’s ongoing desert pop-up series. It is a layered coffee and raspberry cake built around the cafe’s in-house roasted coffee beans. Valrhona chocolate balls add crunch and texture, and the cake is finished with a glossy berry mirror glaze and dried pink cornflowers, in a nod to the reflective quality of M.A.C’s glass and stain collection.

A bundle of one exclusive drink and one Berryglass cake is available at $18.50.

From June 25, guests who purchase one drink and one cake from the menu will receive a M.A.C Chrome Heart Shape Phone Grip and a M.A.C Makeover Voucher, while stocks last.

Info: From June 25 to August 31 , 8am to 9pm daily, at Glasshouse, 01-03 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street.

Lancome opens first Singapore boutique focused on longevity

Lancome's La Maison de la Longévité at ION Orchard opens in Singapore PHOTO: LANCOME

French luxury beauty brand Lancome opened its first Singapore boutique on July 10 at Ion Orchard. The occasion also marked the local launch of its Absolue Longevity MD range, formulated in partnership with leading Swiss biotech firm, Timeline.

The store, called La Maison de la Longevite, is dedicated to the cutting-edge line and is the only place in the region to sell the longevity-focused products. The integrative retail space also offers biological analysis and personalised skin consultations.

Customers can get a skin analysis from the Cell BioPrint machine, a diagnostic tool co-designed with South Korean biotech start-up NanoEnTek. It is said to be able to analyse five skin-surface biomarkers and interpret skin’s visible biological age.

The SkinScreen analysis examines individual skin parameters and projects personalised skin visualisations with Lancome’s new longevity index.

At the Skincare Discovery Table & Absolue Discovery section , the science behind the products are explained while the Make & Fragrance Discovery zone offers touch-ups and beauty looks curated by staff make-up artists.

Info: The store is located at B2-34 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.