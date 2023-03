SINGAPORE – Is your skin as dry as the Sahara? As shrivelled as a raisin? It might be time to reach for some hyaluronic acid. Slimy and gooey, this wonder ingredient is a naturally occurring substance found in the skin, eyes and joints.

However, people may lose up to 6 per cent of the hyaluronic acid in their skin each year as they get older, says Dr Elias Tam, medical director of EHA Clinic. As a result, skin becomes drier, more wrinkled and less able to heal itself.