Back To Basics: How to make the most out of vitamin C in skincare

SINGAPORE – Long touted by science as one of the most potent ingredients to help fight ageing, vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, delivers a spectrum of benefits, which includes protecting the skin against pollution and sun damage, as well as obliterating wrinkles, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

While vitamin C levels in the top and middle layers of the skin are abundant when one is young, they begin to decline as one ages and the skin becomes less able to store what one has obtained from food or supplements.