Audemars Piguet drops the new $336,430 Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon Spider-Man watch

DUBAI – In the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel’s web-slinging superhero finds himself traversing the Multiverse.

Well, Peter Parker has entered yet another dimension, this time a complex futuristic horological world created by Audemars Piguet (AP).

Since the Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon watch was unveiled in 2021, there has been feverish speculation over which superhero would feature next in the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s series of collaborations with Marvel.

The secret was revealed on Thursday in a suite on the 43rd floor of one of Dubai’s newest and swankiest resorts, Atlantis: The Royal, to a select group of international watch journalists.

The general consensus? It is a stunner. The fact that it is Spider-Man – one of the most popular characters in the Marvel pantheon of superheroes – adds considerably to the charm.

The 42mm timepiece features a marvellously detailed and three-dimensional red and blue Spidey with his “thwip” hand gesture, which involves curling the middle and ring fingers and extending the thumb, pinky and index finger. It has a titanium case contrasted with a black ceramic bezel and crown.

Like the Black Panther, the watch is open-worked to showcase the exquisite architecture of its movement – in this case, the new hand-wound Calibre 2974, which is based on the Calibre 2948 used in the Code 11.59 collection.

With the barrel at 12 o’clock and tourbillon at 6 o’clock, it makes a stunning backdrop for the costumed crime-fighter, who looks as though he is going to leap out of the watch.

Guided by the “less is more” ethos, AP’s team of watchmakers, engineers and artisans beavered away to construct the complicated movement by minimising the use of materials.

According to AP’s head of complications Anne-Gaelle Quinet, it has 50 fewer components than the Black Panther’s Calibre 2965, but takes twice as much time to assemble.

“We created this new movement to highlight the character and to give him more space,” she says. The result is a Spidey who looks as though he is suspended in a void.