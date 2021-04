SINGAPORE - In January, watch lovers everywhere let out a collective gasp when Patek Philippe dropped the bombshell that it was discontinuing the Nautilus 5711-1A, one of the world's most-coveted sports watches.

At that time, Patek's head honcho Philippe Stern promised that the timepiece - designed by legendary watchmaker Gerald Genta and launched in 1976 - would enjoy one last hurrah before production ceased.