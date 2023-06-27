American rap star Snoop Dogg partners Singapore sneaker marketplace Novelship

SINGAPORE – Novelship, Singapore’s leading sneaker marketplace, has joined forces with American rapper-actor Snoop Dogg to offer consumers in South-east Asia greater accessibility to cult sneaker brands and expand its range of collectibles.

The 51-year-old music star will serve as Novelship’s strategic adviser. Through this partnership, Novelship will become the first brand from the region to be endorsed by the celebrity.

The company was established in 2018 and is now one of Asia’s fastest-growing marketplaces, with a user base that continues to double each year. It specialises in the trade of 100 per cent authentic sneakers, limited-edition apparel and exclusive physical and digital collectibles.

Singapore’s soaring demand for sneakers is projected to reach a market value of US$90.7 million (S$122.4 million) by the end of 2023.

Snoop Dogg said in a statement: “The sneaker scene in South-east Asia is booming. It’s evolving into a subculture, and Novelship is at the forefront, making exclusive collections accessible to everyone. I’m thrilled to see how we can bring the most diverse and authentic styles to Asia.”