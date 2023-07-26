All-in-one skincare for men: Game-changing solution saves time and effort

For many men, navigating the world of skincare may get difficult and confusing, especially when department store shelves are stocked with rows of different products for different needs. Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Tatsuo Matsuoka, helps to demystify the topic for men and shares what to look for in a facial product.

Q. I have always been using soap and water to cleanse my skin. Isn’t that enough?

Skincare isn't limited to women; it's equally important for men to prioritise their skin health. Despite producing more oil, men's skin tends to be naturally drier compared to women's, emphasising the need for skincare routines designed to address both oily and dry skin concerns.

One common issue that men frequently encounter is dry and irritated facial skin. This is often due to years of shaving, adversely affecting the skin’s lipid layer, which plays a crucial role in retaining moisture. Therefore, the skin becomes dry, susceptible to irritation, and appears lacklustre and rough.

Q. Can I use the same skincare products as my wife? Why is there a need for a separate range for men?

Men's facial skin typically exhibits higher sebum production and lower moisture content compared to women's skin. Therefore, it is logical that skincare approaches should vary between genders. Suntory Varon is specifically designed to cater to the unique skin concerns of men, taking into account their distinct needs such as moisture retention and sebum reduction.