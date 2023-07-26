All-in-one skincare for men: Game-changing solution saves time and effort

For many men, navigating the world of skincare may get difficult and confusing, especially when department store shelves are stocked with rows of different products for different needs. Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Tatsuo Matsuoka, helps to demystify the topic for men and shares what to look for in a facial product.
Q. I have always been using soap and water to cleanse my skin. Isn’t that enough?
Skincare isn't limited to women; it's equally important for men to prioritise their skin health. Despite producing more oil, men's skin tends to be naturally drier compared to women's, emphasising the need for skincare routines designed to address both oily and dry skin concerns.
One common issue that men frequently encounter is dry and irritated facial skin. This is often due to years of shaving, adversely affecting the skin’s lipid layer, which plays a crucial role in retaining moisture. Therefore, the skin becomes dry, susceptible to irritation, and appears lacklustre and rough.
Q. Can I use the same skincare products as my wife? Why is there a need for a separate range for men?
Men's facial skin typically exhibits higher sebum production and lower moisture content compared to women's skin. Therefore, it is logical that skincare approaches should vary between genders. Suntory Varon is specifically designed to cater to the unique skin concerns of men, taking into account their distinct needs such as moisture retention and sebum reduction.
Q. What is a good skincare regimen for men?
To maintain healthy skin, it is essential to follow a few key steps. Firstly, ensure you wash your face twice daily, once in the morning and once before bed. Opt for a gentle facial cleanser and use lukewarm water for best results.
Secondly, incorporate a moisturiser into your skincare routine to protect your skin from external pollutants in the air. It helps your skin to look brighter, smoother, and younger. Consider Suntory Varon, which controls sebum and gives your skin intense moisture.
Lastly, do not forget to apply sunscreen to minimise the damaging effects of UV rays, which can accelerate the development of wrinkles and age spots.
Q. How can Suntory Varon help with both dry skin and oily skin?
Varon possesses Suntory’s original oolong tea extract, which helps boost moisture retention and prevent oxidation. It also contains Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, which may help slow down the formation of wrinkles and promotes stronger, firmer, and more elastic skin.
Inositol helps to suppress sebum secretion in sebum-rich areas around the T-Zone, as well as to stimulate sebum secretion in the U-Zone, to reduce dryness and improve facial lustre.
Squalane, an emollient, is used to help strengthen the natural skin barrier and retain skin moisture, helping to soften dry and rough skin to improve its texture and overall appearance.
Results from Suntory’s internal survey of 248 men in their 40s to 70s reflected 91 per cent felt positive effects on their skin after 10 days of product usage last December.
Q. What makes Suntory Varon a unique skincare product for time-strapped men?
Suntory Varon is a convenient and effective 3-in-1 skincare solution designed specifically for men, with the benefits of lotion, serum, and cream in a single product.
Formulated from Suntory's exclusive patented ingredients, Varon uses Suntory’s original whisky barrel wood extract made from Spanish and English oakwood used to mature whisky, with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and brightening properties.
It also utilises the innovative W/O/W (Water-in-Oil-in-Water) technology, invented by Suntory Wellness’ Research and Development team, where water is encased in oil and again encased in water. This technology combines three crucial skincare steps – lotion, serum, and cream – into a single synergistic product and effectively nourishes the skin.
