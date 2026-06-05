Actress Michelle Yeoh fronts Richard Mille’s new high-jewellery watch line

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Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Richard Mille’s global ambassador and one of the brand’s most visible wearers.

Richard Mille RM HJ-02

Richard Mille has unveiled the RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon, a high-jewellery collection of 12 unique watches conceived by Cecile Guenat, the brand’s Creative and Development Director. The launch is accompanied by The Dazzling Division, a short film starring Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Richard Mille’s global ambassador and one of the brand’s most visible wearers on red carpets and at public appearances worldwide.

The collection is organised into four colour families – pink, violet, blue and green – with each watch built around a distinct gemstone palette. Using snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques, artisans set 1,399 precious and ornamental stones, including diamonds, rubies, sapphires, Paraíba tourmalines, malachite and turquoise, across the case, movement and buckle.

At its heart is the new skeletonised CRMT2 in-house automatic tourbillon calibre. Developed alongside the watch’s architecture, the movement features a gem-set 18K white-gold baseplate and bridges, integrating the mechanical and decorative elements from the outset.

The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon is a high-jewellery collection of 12 unique watches conceived by Cecile Guenat, Richard Mille's Creative and Development Director. PHOTO: RICHARD MILLE

Designed as an exploration of colour, volume and geometry, each piece draws on Art Deco influences while remaining unmistakably Richard Mille in its tonneau-shaped form. In The Dazzling Division, Yeoh leads a group of women through a series of colour-themed worlds inspired by the collection’s four distinct palettes.

Price: Upon request

Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone Mother-of-Pearl Ruby watch

The Sixteen Stone Mother-of-Pearl Ruby watch has a mother-of-pearl dial framed by a rotating ring set with 12 rubies and 12 diamonds. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Tiffany & Co. revisits one of the most recognisable creations by the late Jean Schlumberger, the legendary French designer whose whimsical and inventive jewellery became synonymous with the house. The new Sixteen Stone Mother-of-Pearl Ruby watch draws on his 1959 Sixteen Stone design, translating a jewellery icon into a timepiece.

At its centre is a mother-of-pearl dial framed by a rotating ring set with 12 rubies and 12 diamonds, linked by Schlumberger’s signature 18k yellow-gold cross-stitch motif.

The 36mm white-gold case is snow-set with 366 diamonds, while additional stones on the buckle and caseback bring the total to 421. A red alligator strap completes the design.

The rotating ring alone requires around 25 hours to produce, from casting and mounting the gold cross-stitches to setting the gemstones.

Powered by a Swiss quartz movement and produced in limited quantities each year, the Sixteen Stone Mother-of-Pearl Ruby watch will debut in Singapore to mark the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s expanded ION Orchard flagship, before a wider international release later this year. The boutique now features a 12 sq m dedicated watch salon, the only one of its kind in the region, underscoring the brand’s growing focus on watchmaking.

Price: Upon request

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph

The new Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph collection comprises models in both 42mm and 37mm sizes. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

Audemars Piguet (AP) is expanding its Royal Oak Offshore collection with a series of colourful new chronographs in both 42mm and 37mm sizes.

The 42mm models comprise one titanium and two stainless-steel references, all powered by the in-house Calibre 4404 flyback chronograph movement. Visible through the sapphire caseback, the movement features a column wheel and a 22-carat pink-gold oscillating weight.

The titanium version pairs a dark grey Mega Tapisserie dial with yellow and turquoise accents, while matching details on the strap and rubber-clad pushers reinforce its contemporary look. The two steel models take a similarly bold approach, with one combining a light grey dial and orange accents, and the other a black dial with pink highlights.

All three feature luminescent hands and numerals, 100m water resistance and AP’s interchangeable strap system.

The bigger development, however, is the arrival of new 37mm Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph models. Among them is the first titanium Offshore in this size, powered by the in-house Calibre 5900.

Price: From $54,800 to $91,300

Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 100 and 200 Solargraph

The larger Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph comes in a redesigned 40mm case with a slimmer silhouette, updated bezel and a quick-change bracelet system. PHOTO: TAG HEUER

Tag Heuer is expanding its solar-powered Aquaracer range with new 28mm and 40mm models that bring its Solargraph technology to a wider audience.

Leading the launch is the Aquaracer Professional 100 Solargraph, a new 28mm iteration that combines the collection’s sporty character with a more compact and refined profile. Available with black, deep blue and mother-of-pearl dials, including one accented with gold-tone details, the watch features diamond-set hour markers on selected references.

The larger Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph arrives in a redesigned 40mm case with a slimmer silhouette, updated bezel and a quick-change bracelet system. Steel models are offered with blue and green dials, while titanium versions emphasise a more technical aesthetic with matte finishes, horizontally textured dials and high-visibility Super-LumiNova.

Powering the watches are Tag Heuer’s latest solar movements – the TH50-00 in the 28mm models and the TH51-00 in the 40mm versions. Charged by both natural and artificial light, they can run for months without additional exposure.

Price: From $4,150 to $7,350

Zenith G.F.J. Double Signed With Naoya Hida & Co

Zenith and Japanese independent watchmaker Naoya Hida & Co have joined forces for the G.F.J. Calibre 135 Double Signed, a platinum limited edition of just 10 pieces. PHOTO: ZENITH

Zenith and Japanese independent watchmaker Naoya Hida & Co have joined forces for the G.F.J. Calibre 135 Double Signed, a platinum limited edition of just 10 pieces that brings together Swiss chronometry and Japanese craftsmanship.

The watch’s 39.15mm platinum case frames a sterling-silver dial that is hand-engraved and finished with deep blue Urushi lacquer. Both Zenith and Naoya Hida & Co signatures appear on the dial, a reference to the double-signed watches prized by collectors.

Powering the watch is a modernised version of the hand-wound Calibre 135, the movement that helped Zenith dominate observatory chronometer competitions in the 1950s. COSC-certified and operating at 2.5Hz, it offers a 72-hour power reserve and features a Breguet overcoil, with its finishing visible through the sapphire caseback.

Completing the package are three straps crafted from Himeji Kurozan leather, black Wagyu leather and indigo Kaihara denim, underscoring the collaboration’s Japanese roots.

Price: 58,900 CHF (S$96,043)

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty

The Laureato Fifty collection is offered in 39mm and 36mm sizes, all powered by the in-house automatic GP01800 calibre. PHOTG: GIRARD-PERREGAUX

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Laureato, Girard-Perregaux has introduced the Laureato Fifty collection, a quartet of watches that stays faithful to the design codes of the original while refining them for today.

The collection is offered in 39mm and 36mm sizes, all powered by the in-house automatic GP01800 calibre. Operating at 4Hz, the movement is visible through the sapphire caseback and features traditional finishing, including a pink-gold oscillating weight.

The 39mm models focus on dial craftsmanship. One pairs a blue enamel surface with a Clous de Paris guilloche pattern beneath, while the other features an 18K rose-gold-toned dial with a date display. The 36mm versions offer a more compact interpretation, including a rose-gold-toned Clous de Paris dial and a silver-toned model with a mirror-finished motif and a bezel set with 64 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 0.55 carats.

Across the collection, subtle refinements to the case and integrated bracelet improve wearability, while a micro-adjustment system allows for a more precise fit.

Price: From $33,100 to $35,200