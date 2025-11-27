Actress Lim Shi-An designs jewellery for first time in collaboration with S’pore brand Moss & Lupine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Edith earrings (left) and Valerie earrings from the Moss & Lupine x Shi-An: The Bloom Collection.

Moss & Lupine collaborates with actress Lim Shi-An

Home-grown demi-fine jewellery label Moss & Lupine, known for its nature-inspired designs, has teamed up with Singaporean actress and graphic designer Lim Shi-An for an elegant capsule collection perfect for holiday gifting.

The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of veteran actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng, drew from the symbolism of the tulip and the iris – flowers representing renewal, grace and strength – for her designs, as a nod to her personal and artistic evolution. This is her first time designing jewellery.

Titled The Bloom Collection, the capsule translates the two flowers into wearable art. Its organic forms are found across five sub-lines: the Valerie, Meribel and Chloe, inspired by the tulip, and Edith and Marie, inspired by the iris.

Moss & Lupine x Shi-An: The Bloom Collection – Chloe earrings. PHOTO: MOSS & LUPINE

Find sculptural dangle earrings, studs, ear cuffs and rings made from 925 Silver and plated in 18K gold vermeil or rhodium. Prices range from $79 to $249.

In a press statement, Lim, who recently got engaged, said the collaboration came at a meaningful time in her life – “a season of change, where I’ve been stepping into new acting roles that challenge and inspire me in different ways. This collection became a reflection of that journey – of growth, renewal and rediscovering my own voice as a creative. ”

Moss & Lupine x Shi-An: The Bloom Collection – Edith earrings. PHOTO: MOSS & LUPINE

In the upcoming film Amoeba, she plays one of four misfits who form a gang at their all-girls school. The coming-of-age drama is the feature debut of Los Angeles-based Singaporean director Tan Siyou and will premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival on Nov 29.

Info: The Bloom Collection is available on mosslupine.com and at River’s Edge Abode, 01-10 Clarke Quay, 3B River Valley Road

Sincere Fine Watches opens Jacob & Co boutique

Jacob & Co’s Takashimaya boutique. PHOTO: JACOB & CO

American luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co has launched its first mono-brand flagship boutique in Singapore, with South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun and Thai musician BamBam of K-pop boy band Got7 gracing the opening on Nov 25.

(From left) BamBam, founder and chairman of Jacob & Co Jacob Arabo and Lee Byung-hun at the opening of Jacob & Co in Singapore. PHOTO: JACOB & CO

Opened by Singapore-based luxury retailer Sincere Fine Watches, which is owned by Cortina Holdings, the boutique in Takashimaya Shopping Centre sits adjacent to the newly refurbished Sincere Fine Watches boutique. The store is decorated in Jacob & Co’s signature star motifs in high-gloss cladding and diamond-patterned quilted wall panels in white – blank canvases to showcase the label’s high watchmaking and high jewellery.

Jacob & Co’s Takashimaya boutique. PHOTO: JACOB & CO

Horologists can look forward to a boutique-exclusive Astronomia Solar Dragon watch – crafted in rose gold and featuring a hand-engraved and hand-painted dragon coiled around a rotating blue magnesium globe, with a 288-facet orange Jacob-cut diamond at its heart.

The boutique also marks the debut of Jacob & Co jewellery in Singapore.

Highlights include the Love Lockdown collection, which reimagines the symbolism of devotion through handcuff-inspired designs, crafted in gold and diamonds; and Rare Touch, a line inspired by the movement of fabric, where each piece is composed of delicate gold mesh set with diamonds to create a fluid metallic drape. Prices for the pieces are available on request.

Info: Jacob & Co is at 02-12D Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

Christmas PJs at Selenight Co’s pop-up

Selenight Co’s Holiday 2025 Collection. PHOTO: SELENIGHT CO

Few things say holiday spirit like festive pyjamas .

Get your fill from home-grown sleep and loungewear brand Selenight Co’s 2025 holiday collection Sugar & Stripes. It features three limited-edition prints – Gingerbread Lane (blue), Candy Cane Trail (pink) and Hot Chocolate Avenue (green) – in women’s ($118 to $128), men’s ($128 to $138) and children’s ($59 to $69) sizes, for cosy moments for the whole family.

If prints are not your thing, there are more muted options in the shades Pine Green and Merah Putih. The collection also marks a first for the brand in launching PJs for men and dogs ($54).

The Selenight Co’s Holiday 2025 Collection can be found at the boutique’s Takashimaya Pop-up Post Office. PHOTOS: SELENIGHT CO

Browse the offerings at a festive pop-up styled after a post office, on Level 3 of Takashimaya Department Store, until Dec 12.

Here, you can also find Selenight Co’s new AirModes Half-Zip Set ($178), a travel-ready set crafted in its buttery-soft CloudAire fabric, designed for comfortable plane rides, long layovers and everything in between.

Info: Available at Level 3 Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road, until Dec 10, and selenightco.com

Superga collaborates with illustrator Sadshrimps

Superga x Sadshrimps socks ($9.90) and tote bag. PHOTOS: SUPERGA

Add a touch of whimsy to your sneakers with a new collaboration from Superga. The Italian sneaker brand has tapped Singaporean illustrator Natasha Elle, who goes by Sadshrimps online, to design quirky accessories for your feet.

She brings her playful aesthetic to footwear with two key products launching on Nov 28: the Superga x Sadshrimps Blind Box ($12.90) and Socks ($9.90).

Leveraging the trend of personalising your shoes with charms, each blind box includes one of four collectible shoe charms, along with a pair of custom-designed shoelaces, for wearing your heart on your soles. The blind box is complimentary with a minimum of $90 spent in-store or online.

During the launch weekend from Nov 28 to 30, the first 50 customers will receive a free collaboration tote bag and iron-on patches with every sneaker purchase.