Actor Dai Xiangyu’s first meal back in Singapore was popiah – with extra chilli

SINGAPORE – Chinese actor Dai Xiangyu, formerly known as Dai Yangtian, moved to Singapore in 2007 after he was discovered by a talent scout in Shanghai in 2006.

His first accommodation, he said, was a helper’s room in a Thomson Road condominium.

“I was in my early 20s and did not have much money, and the rent was really high, at $800 a month. I lived like that for two years,” he said.

“Most people assume actors have lots of money, but that is definitely not the case when you are a newcomer. It never bothered me, and I was just happy to have a safe place and comfortable bed to come home to after long days of work.”

The 38-year-old’s disarming humility and straightforward personality came through right from the start of the interview.

While not necessarily politically correct, his candid answers were refreshing and he did not shy away from any of the questions posed.

He also made it clear to the hair and make-up artist from the beginning that she had free rein over his hair and face.

“Acting is just a job to me,” Dai said matter-of-factly. “Even me sitting here right now, getting make-up on my face and chatting with you – they’re all part of my job. If I’m given a choice, the introverted me would never choose to do all these.”

If he is not working, he would be at the gym in the morning or at the park chatting with old men to hear their life stories.

“To be honest, I think that’s work too,” Dai said. “Even though I’m curious by nature, learning how others live and struggle help me add depth to the roles I play. I’m willing to do anything and work really hard to make sure I excel at my job.”

If he were not an actor, he believes he would have been a businessman or an entrepreneur.

“I’ve always been great with numbers, and since my late 20s, I have been collecting watches, not just because I like them, but also because I really enjoy being able to resell them for a profit,” he said.