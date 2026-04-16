A new marketplace: Why Telegram is becoming the go-to for thrift shopping

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Thrift sellers on Telegram post listings on their channels, where buyers can browse and claim items on the spot.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – For 21-year-old Nanyang Technological University (NTU) undergraduate Ishika Suresh, buying second-hand fashion once meant walking through thrift stores or opening a resale app to scroll through listings.

Then in January , a cousin told her about a vintage Coach bag she had found on instant messaging app Telegram for just over $100 – enough to send her down the rabbit hole.

One channel led her to another – often through reposts by sellers – and what started with bags expanded to other curated second-hand pieces such as skirts and shorts. Today, when she wants to shop second-hand, she is more likely to head to Telegram than anywhere else.

The way people discover and buy second-hand fashion is shifting.

Instead of searching for items on apps or e-marketplaces like Carousell, many Gen Z shoppers follow Telegram channels where item listings are posted directly . Sellers upload photos, prices and details at fixed times, and buyers comment or message to claim these items.

Ms Ishika Suresh with some second-hand pieces she bought on Telegram. She has spent about $90 shopping on the platform. ST PHOTO: FELICIA KEOK

The shift comes as second-hand shopping gains momentum more broadly.

Singapore has seen a 33 per cent increase in interest in vintage shopping and style, according to Pinterest’s 2025 trend report. Asia-Pacific industry magazine Retail Asia, citing it, noted that Gen Z is helping to drive the rise in searches tied to thrift, vintage style and second-hand finds.

A report by Market Research Singapore said the country’s recommerce market grew at a compound annual rate of 17.5 per cent from 2020 to 2024, and is projected to reach US$3.77 billion ( S$4.8 billion) by 2029.

Mr Bryan Choo, founder of Telegram Collective, a Singapore-based digital marketing network running Telegram channels that deliver curated content and marketing campaigns, says the app resonates because it feels “community-led and interest-driven” in a way other platforms often do not.

“Telegram feels like a platform the younger generation sees as its own ,” he adds, noting that it gives users a convenient digital space to connect over shared interests, which is why more niche communities – such as thrift and second-hand fashion – continue to grow on the app.

How shopping on Telegram works

Ms Ananya Nair, a 21-year-old undergraduate at NTU, says Telegram is “a very accessible platform” because most people in her age group already use it every day. She started browsing fashion-related channels around 2023, having initially used Telegram to source K-pop albums and photo cards.

Sellers would do shoutout-for-shoutout exchanges with other channels, and from there, she discovered clothing sellers.

“Telegram channels feel personal,” Ms Nair says. “You can see listings at a glance and message sellers directly.”

The platform uses usernames and does not require sharing phone numbers, which lowers the barrier to joining communities or interacting with strangers. Features such as channels and interactive tools like stickers and polls make it feel more dynamic and engaging.

Yls Clothes is one of the Telegram channels Ms Ishika Suresh frequents when shopping for second-hand fashion. ST PHOTO: FELICIA KEOK

For sellers, getting started is easy. One does not need a polished Instagram page, website or even a large following. A channel can be started almost instantly, then grown through reposts, shoutouts and word of mouth.

Within these channels, sellers post try-ons, measurements and styling images, which make it easier for buyers to decide quickly.

“Telegram sellers can also post in highly targeted groups, where members are already interested in that category,” says Mr Choo.

Bidding is increasingly common, adding another layer of interaction. An item might start at $2 or $5, with bidders raising their offers in small increments in the comments section.

Yet even when the price rises, it often ends up cheaper than expected.

Both Ms Suresh and Ms Nair say that after buying from the same channel a few times, they feel a rapport with the seller behind it – unlike resale platforms that tend to be more impersonal.

How to practise due diligence?

There is no buyer protection safety net , and buyers and sellers know it.

Transactions are carried out at one’s own risk, with little recourse if items are misrepresented, payments are not made or either party fails to follow through.

“Buyers can join well-moderated communities to help reduce risks,” says Mr Choo. “For instance, only authorised moderators can post in Telegram Collective. We curate the merchants we feature so users know listings are legitimate.”

Ms Suresh says she would not trust a random Telegram channel and prefers store recommendations from friends.

Subscriber counts help, as does how active a channel is and whether users visibly engage with its posts. Some Telegram businesses , like vintage bag seller AdoreyCollective, provide a Unique Entity Number , which customers can ask for to verify it is a registered business.

Many sellers take part in flea markets and pop-ups, giving buyers the reassurance of seeing a real person behind the username before making a purchase.

Ms Ethel Ong runs Telegram business AdoreyCollective selling vintage bags. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ETHEL ONG

Ms Nair points to another layer of self-policing: Telegram blacklist channels, where users submit usernames and descriptions of bad behaviour, which range from disappearing after claiming an item to failing to pay.

“Shopping on Telegram may lead to impulsive behaviour, as some people mindlessly claim or bid on stuff they may not be able to afford,” she says.

For sellers, this behaviour can translate into last-minute cancellations or buyers ghosting after claiming items. Transactions typically involve PayNow or bank transfers.

Ms Claire Chan, 24, who runs Telegram business Clairousells, advises that sellers should ask for a screenshot of the payment and ensure it tallies with their bank account before shipping items .

Most sellers share mailing proof, customer reviews or behind-the-scenes updates to show they are actively running their channels.

“You have to be very responsive and clear, so buyers know you’re not going to disappear,” says Ms Chan.