A new breed: Men who flaunt their aesthetic procedures on social media

SINGAPORE – Make-up artist John Lee regularly visits the doctor, but for different reasons than most people.
Today, the 39-year-old is relaxing on a hydraulic bed in a clinic, eyes closed and face smeared with numbing cream.
SINGAPORE – Make-up artist John Lee regularly visits the doctor, but for different reasons than most people.
Today, the 39-year-old is relaxing on a hydraulic bed in a clinic, eyes closed and face smeared with numbing cream.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.