A lipstick a day: 6 new lippies to try now that you can go mask-free

Liquid lipsticks fell out of favour in the last few years, with many (including myself) swopping the drying, crackly formulas for more comfortable, hydrating lip balms. But I am intrigued by Mac’s new offering – a supposedly kiss-proof, transfer-proof and waterproof matt formula said to last 24 hours.

I need my eight hours’ sleep, so I will not be testing that last claim.

Mac lip products rarely disappoint, and this one is no different – lightweight and feathery soft upon application, without overly emphasising lip lines. For my skin tone, the shade 62 Bodacious is the perfect everyday nude, especially when paired with a brown lip liner.

With a lip balm underneath, it wears comfortably throughout the day. There is some fading off in the centre after eating, but without the unsightly patchiness of some older formulas.

Could this be the product that reignites our bygone love of liquid lipstick?

2. Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Velvet Nude, $39