‘A dream come true’: Japanese artist Takashi Murakami on his transparent flower watch with Hublot

SINGAPORE – Japanese artist Takashi Murakami harbours mixed feelings about the pandemic years. Although tough, they were, he lets on, “super creative” for him.

Closed borders made travel impossible, so the 61-year-old – who pioneered “superflat”, a postmodern art movement influenced by manga and anime – would stay all day in his studio, pondering issues and thinking about new ideas from “morning to midnight”. These included non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse and cryptocurrency.

Even though he was still creating, his head, he says, “was almost ash, there was nothing”.

But the Covid-19 years jump-started his creative engine again, not just reigniting but also sharpening the storytelling in his art.

His latest creation, an ethereally beautiful timepiece which he unveiled in Singapore in November, bears testimony to this. A collaboration with Hublot, the MP-15 Tourbillon Sapphire magnificently combines one of his favourite motifs – the flower – with the Swiss watchmaker’s horological prowess.

Limited to just 50 pieces, the $466,300 watch boasts a transparent all-sapphire case with 12 petals and houses a central tourbillon, a horological first for Hublot. Also crafted from the same material are the flange, caseback and crown.

Completing this transparent vision is the see-through rubber strap, which has a sapphire crystal and titanium deployant-style buckle.