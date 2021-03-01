Golden Globes: Best and worst looks of the socially distanced awards

SINGAPORE - A socially distanced Golden Globes will not keep the stars from dressing to the nines.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes took place on Feb 28 night in the United States (March 1 morning Singapore time) across the East and West Coasts in a largely virtual ceremony. It was a couture-filled affair as celebrities showcased their outfits on social media - dressed in the likes of Valentino, Chanel and Oscar de la Renta.

A handful dazzled in person onstage, broadcast from two scaled-down venues in California and New York. Despite presenting separately on opposite coasts, comedy besties and co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey twinned in stiff black numbers but made up for it with colourful banter.

Nonetheless, even when viewed through a Zoom-like format online, there were more hits than misses when it came to the fashion. Here are some of the best and worst looks of the show.

Best

Anya Taylor-Joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

A 21st century queen in her own right, double nominee Anya Taylor-Joy (for television series The Queen's Gambit and comedy-drama Emma) looked positively regal in an emerald Dior Couture gown and cape, and sleek, platinum blonde locks straight out of a shampoo commercial.



Anya Taylor-Joy and Elle Fanning. PHOTOS: LAW ROACH/INSTAGRAM, ELLE FANNING/INSTAGRAM



Elle Fanning

Starlet Elle Fanning sure has come into her own since she was first known as "Dakota Fanning's younger sister". The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV series for comedy-drama series The Great, took one's breath away in an ice-blue custom Gucci gown and Fred Leighton jewels.

Rosamund Pike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosamund Pike (@mspike)

Officially the Internet's favourite villain, I Care A Lot's Rosamund Pike pulled out all the stops in a frothy Molly Godard dress, black combat boots and a chic bob sharp enough to double as a weapon.

The dress came in handy as a prop too. After snagging the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Pike giddily shook her layers of red tulle in glee.



Rosamund Pike and Cynthia Erivo. PHOTOS: ROSAMUND PIKE/INSTAGRAM, REUTERS



Cynthia Erivo

Presenting an award onstage, actress Cynthia Erivo made a bold but brilliant statement in lime green Valentino couture paired with sky-high silver platform heels. We love the contemporary sportswear details like the scuba fabric and piping accents.

Dan Levy

Always one to watch on red carpets, virtual or not, Schitt's Creek's main man Dan Levy set the bar high in a full chartreuse Valentino Haute Couture number, debuting his look via a sharply styled photoshoot on Instagram.



Dan Levy and Amanda Seyfried. PHOTOS: ERICA CLOUD, MARCUS MAM



Amanda Seyfried

Actress Amanda Seyfried celebrated her first Golden Globe nomination in a strapless, sorbet Oscar de la Renta gown with hand-crafted taffeta silk flowers. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for biographical drama Mank.

Emma Corrin



Emma Corrin. PHOTO: EMMA CORRIN/INSTAGRAM



The Crown sweetheart Emma Corrin stole hearts in a Miu Miu dress with a massive Elizabethan ruffled collar and puffed shoulders, paired with emerald Cartier earrings. Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series Drama for the role of Princess Diana, Corrin thanked the late royal in her acceptance speech.

Her look was inspired by 17th Century Pierrot clowns, Corrin said in an interview with British Vogue.

Worst

Laura Dern

Laura Dern looks like she got styled by Frankenstein's monster in this boxy Givenchy blazer ensemble with too-long pants. The thick black choker and spiky studded pumps also looked more bondage than bourgeois.



Laura Dern and Maya Rudolph. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



Maya Rudolph

We love Maya Rudolph - who blessed the event with a cheeky mid-show skit - but alas, the comedienne can never seem to nail an outfit. This frumpy floral Valentino poncho dress does the figure no favours and neither do the little white heels the look tapers off into.

Jason Sudeikis



Jason Sudeikis. PHOTO: AFP



Perhaps Jason Sudeikis did not expect to win for Best Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy, or perhaps he felt his attire was appropriate in Covid-19 times.

Either way, the candy-coloured tie-dye hoodie the actor donned when making his acceptance speech was just cringey to watch.

Kirsten Wiig

In another strike for comedian couture, Kirsten Wiig tried but failed to impress in a Prada mini dress with two awkwardly placed bows.

Kristen Wiig in Prada at the #GoldenGlobes. A LOT MORE later on our site. pic.twitter.com/KVJpce1c3r — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 1, 2021

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard’s sequin ombre-pink maxi dress highlighted lumps in all the wrong places - and gave us flashbacks to her role as a floundering perfectionist in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive.

A shame, as the Temperley London dress was a consignment piece the well-meaning actress bought to support sustainable fashion.