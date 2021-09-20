73rd Emmy Awards: Best and worst looks as the stars returned to the red carpet

SINGAPORE - After a red carpet-deprived Emmy Awards last year, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards returned with fanfare and in-real-life glamour on Monday (Sept 20), celebrating the best of television in a year where the world watched more TV than ever.

Taking place in downtown Los Angeles, the ceremony was limited to around 600 attendees, with each nominated production receiving only a few invites.

Nonetheless, it was a rainbow on the red carpet as the stars showed up in bright and bold couture looks - perhaps to make up for last year's virtual ceremony.

Gone were the loungewear-inspired looks, patchy Zoom dial-ins and at-home photo shoots. American designer Christian Siriano, who most will remember as the "fierce" winner of fashion design competition show Project Runway's season four, had a notable showing at this year's award show, dressing at least three stars - including Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, who looked like a Grecian goddess as she went onstage to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

But with every dynamic red carpet, there are also risky ensembles - and this year there were many. The Straits Times rounds up some of the best and worst looks of the awards.

Best

Anya Taylor-Joy



PHOTO: REUTERS



One would expect nothing less than a showstopping regal ensemble befitting chess queen Anya Taylor-Joy, and The Queen's Gambit's star certainly did not disappoint.

For her first-ever Emmy Award nomination, she rocked a champagne and yellow Dior Haute Couture dress, pairing it with Tiffany & Co jewellery and an impeccable updo.

Nicole Byer



PHOTO: AFP



The Nailed It reality show host and first-time Emmy nominee looked a ball of fun in a frothy custom purple Christian Siriano dress paired with "sensible" flats, she joked on the red carpet.

Seth Rogen



PHOTO: AFP



A trim and beardless Seth Rogen showed up looking dapper in a colour-blocked tonal suit from Italian menswear brand Brioni, for his Amazon Prime series The Boys, which received five Emmy nominations. We imagine this is what the human version of a pumpkin spiced latte would look like.

Kaley Cuoco



PHOTO: AFP



The Flight Attendant star and walking highlighter Kaley Cuoco was a ray of much-welcome sunshine in neon yellow Vera Wang and matching heels, glowing quite literally on the red carpet and onstage as she presented for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Yara Shahidi



PHOTO: REUTERS



The Grown-ish actress looked the picture of Old Hollywood elegance in a timeless Kelly green gown from Dior and Cartier jewels.

Dan Levy



PHOTO: REUTERS



There is a reason Dan Levy always ends up in the best dressed list; this time, it is this cobalt blue Maison Valentino ensemble.

Just like at last year's virtual ceremony, the Schitt's Creek actor donned a kilt as a tribute to his character David Rose, who wore a similar get-up in the show's finale.

Kerry Washington



PHOTO: REUTERS



Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the Scandal star stepped out in a silky corset gown from Etro that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Gillian Anderson



PHOTO: REUTERS



Winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown - her first Emmy in 24 years - Gillian Anderson showed up to the London event in a striking Chloe dress baring tasteful midriff.

Worst

Emma Corrin



PHOTO: REUTERS



It was a bold attempt for her first Emmys, but The Crown's Emma Corrin looked a little too creepy for comfort in pairing her strapless Miu Miu gown with fingerless gloves, claws for fingernails and a bonnet that looked straight out of fellow Emmy-nominated drama The Handmaid's Tale.

Angela Bassett



PHOTO: AFP



The meandering hot pink ruffles on actress and Emmy presenter Angela Bassett's dress from Greta Constantine looked like a DIY colon made out of crepe tissue paper from the arts and crafts store.

Amy Poehler



PHOTO: AFP



At this point, we're convinced comedian Amy Poehler intentionally aims for the worst dressed list of any awards show. Her getup looked like she had actually made an effort - with a sequined floor length gown, peekaboo cleavage and layered necklaces - but got cold and had to borrow a friend's suit jacket.

Issa Rae



PHOTO: AFP



A sheer number is always a risky choice - and unfortunately is a no to Issa Rae in this silver Aliétte dress, which came a little too close to fishnet couture and trailed awkwardly on the red carpet.

Kathryn Hahn



PHOTO: AFP



The WandaVision actress was glowing in a Lanvin pantsuit and Briony Raymond Estate jewels, but the oversized belt gave us triggering flashbacks to the cringey giant waist belts of the early 2000s.

Tracee Ellis Ross



PHOTO: AFP



After a stunning at-home fashion statement last year, this year's lumpy one-shouldered Valentino number from Tracee Ellis Ross was a letdown. But her disco diva hair - an apparent tribute to her mother, singer Diana Ross - was a sweet touch.