73rd Emmy Awards: Best and worst looks as the stars returned to the red carpet

SINGAPORE - After a red carpet-deprived Emmy Awards last year, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards returned with fanfare and in-real-life glamour on Monday (Sept 20), celebrating the best of television in a year where the world watched more TV than ever.
Taking place in downtown Los Angeles, the ceremony was limited to around 600 attendees, with each nominated production receiving only a few invites.
Nonetheless, it was a rainbow on the red carpet as the stars showed up in bright and bold couture looks - perhaps to make up for last year's virtual ceremony.
Gone were the loungewear-inspired looks, patchy Zoom dial-ins and at-home photo shoots. American designer Christian Siriano, who most will remember as the "fierce" winner of fashion design competition show Project Runway's season four, had a notable showing at this year's award show, dressing at least three stars - including Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, who looked like a Grecian goddess as she went onstage to accept her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
But with every dynamic red carpet, there are also risky ensembles - and this year there were many. The Straits Times rounds up some of the best and worst looks of the awards.
Best
Anya Taylor-Joy
One would expect nothing less than a showstopping regal ensemble befitting chess queen Anya Taylor-Joy, and The Queen's Gambit's star certainly did not disappoint.
For her first-ever Emmy Award nomination, she rocked a champagne and yellow Dior Haute Couture dress, pairing it with Tiffany & Co jewellery and an impeccable updo.
Nicole Byer
The Nailed It reality show host and first-time Emmy nominee looked a ball of fun in a frothy custom purple Christian Siriano dress paired with "sensible" flats, she joked on the red carpet.
Seth Rogen
A trim and beardless Seth Rogen showed up looking dapper in a colour-blocked tonal suit from Italian menswear brand Brioni, for his Amazon Prime series The Boys, which received five Emmy nominations. We imagine this is what the human version of a pumpkin spiced latte would look like.
Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant star and walking highlighter Kaley Cuoco was a ray of much-welcome sunshine in neon yellow Vera Wang and matching heels, glowing quite literally on the red carpet and onstage as she presented for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.
Yara Shahidi
The Grown-ish actress looked the picture of Old Hollywood elegance in a timeless Kelly green gown from Dior and Cartier jewels.
Dan Levy
There is a reason Dan Levy always ends up in the best dressed list; this time, it is this cobalt blue Maison Valentino ensemble.
Just like at last year's virtual ceremony, the Schitt's Creek actor donned a kilt as a tribute to his character David Rose, who wore a similar get-up in the show's finale.
Kerry Washington
Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the Scandal star stepped out in a silky corset gown from Etro that hugged her curves in all the right places.
Gillian Anderson
Winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown - her first Emmy in 24 years - Gillian Anderson showed up to the London event in a striking Chloe dress baring tasteful midriff.
Worst
Emma Corrin
It was a bold attempt for her first Emmys, but The Crown's Emma Corrin looked a little too creepy for comfort in pairing her strapless Miu Miu gown with fingerless gloves, claws for fingernails and a bonnet that looked straight out of fellow Emmy-nominated drama The Handmaid's Tale.
Angela Bassett
The meandering hot pink ruffles on actress and Emmy presenter Angela Bassett's dress from Greta Constantine looked like a DIY colon made out of crepe tissue paper from the arts and crafts store.
Amy Poehler
At this point, we're convinced comedian Amy Poehler intentionally aims for the worst dressed list of any awards show. Her getup looked like she had actually made an effort - with a sequined floor length gown, peekaboo cleavage and layered necklaces - but got cold and had to borrow a friend's suit jacket.
Issa Rae
A sheer number is always a risky choice - and unfortunately is a no to Issa Rae in this silver Aliétte dress, which came a little too close to fishnet couture and trailed awkwardly on the red carpet.
Kathryn Hahn
The WandaVision actress was glowing in a Lanvin pantsuit and Briony Raymond Estate jewels, but the oversized belt gave us triggering flashbacks to the cringey giant waist belts of the early 2000s.
Tracee Ellis Ross
After a stunning at-home fashion statement last year, this year's lumpy one-shouldered Valentino number from Tracee Ellis Ross was a letdown. But her disco diva hair - an apparent tribute to her mother, singer Diana Ross - was a sweet touch.