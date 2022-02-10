3 brands heating up the menswear scene

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The February 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - With their unique perspectives and inimitable identities, these brands are set to be the next big things in menswear.

Casablanca

Founded by French designer Charaf Tajer in 2018, Casablanca started life as a lush, elevated take on apres-sport attire, but quickly grew into a full fashion brand known for its electric, vibrant prints and unique take on casual-luxe.

Its roots may be in tennis, but the clothes are more ready-to-wear than activewear. They have the ease of sportswear, but the pieces are refined into something more elegant. A tracksuit comes with a swaggering 1970s flare, while tennis shorts and shirts are in silk.

Casablanca's product range spans the requisite T-shirts, sweats and shorts, but there are also silk shirts, printed denim, knitwear and woven jacquards. There is a tenderness, too, in Tajer's approach to menswear - evident in his penchant for pearls, crystals, and the softest knits and silks.

Even the suiting - it tends to sit on the body like pyjamas - has a loucheness about it. It is what you would imagine the Cafe Society crowd and the Bright Young Things of the 1920s would wear if they were transposed into the 2020s.

It is an alluring aesthetic that has drawn the attention of some of the world's most influential retailers.