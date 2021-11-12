11.11 deals you can still snag

BEST DENKI

Japanese electrical and electronic store Best Denki is having a Singles' Day grand sale till Monday with discounts of up to 67 per cent on various purchases.

Shoppers, for instance, can get up to $300 off IT products, plus an additional 11 per cent off IT accessories and desktop printers.

There are also extra savings on selected television sets, fridges and washing machines, with an additional discount of $111 on top of promotional prices.

Some of the 11.11 specials include 43-inch 4K UHD television sets priced at $511 (usual price: $799) and double rebates on Samsung mobile phones and tablets.

BHG

Until Sunday, get rewarded with vouchers when you shop at BHG stores. Receive $15 with minimum $50 nett spend; $30 with minimum $250 nett spend; and $50 with minimum $500 nett spend.

Snag beauty deals at selected outlets, such as the Cle De Peau Beaute Essential Skincare Set at $272 (worth $380) at BHG Bugis and online.

Enjoy 10 per cent off (with no minimum spend) or 20 per cent off (minimum spend $550) on participating beauty brands including Kiehl's and Lancome.

COURTS

The first 500 customers get bonus $111 Courts Vouchers with a minimum spending of $1,111. The first 1,000 Courts HomeClub members get an additional 1,111 HomeClub Points with a minimum spending of $1,111.

There are also special 11.11 deals in which shoppers pay only $1 for a folding chair, pillow and other selected items with a minimum spending of $11.

Its $1,111 bundle deals are a good bargain too - such as a 55-inch UHD LED TV plus soundbar with an 8kg front-load washer and dryer.

GAIN CITY

At Gain City, which marked its 40th anniversary this year, shoppers who purchase television sets or large home appliances will get an initial discount of 11 per cent on the first product.

When they buy their second large home product, they get further discounts of 11 per cent plus 11 per cent.

Other deals include 11 per cent off Rinnai kitchen appliances such as its built-in oven at $569 (usual price $719).

There are also big discounts on Maxcoil Snooze queen-size beds priced at $1,111 (usual price $2,999) and Panasonic top-load washing machine at $649 (usual price $999).

HARVEY NORMAN

Australian lifestyle retail chain Harvey Norman has more than 3,000 products on offer until Tuesday, with discounts of up to 79 per cent on selected merchandise. Get a KitchenAid electric oven for $171 (usual price $319); JBL Horizon 2 speakers for $119 (usual price $179) and a Sunderland fabric sofa with chaise longue for $1,099 (usual price $1,699).

KRISSHOP

Until Monday, enjoy up to 60 per cent off on more than 2,000 items ranging from fashion and fragrances to alcohol and home essentials. Get 11 per cent off regular-priced items with a minimum spending of $180.

KrisFlyer members can score 22 per cent off regular-priced items with a minimum spending of $280. American Express cardholders enjoy a further $20 off with $250 spent, using the promo code AMEX1111.

METRO

Until Sunday, home-grown department store Metro is celebrating 11.11 with storewide discounts of up to 80 per cent as well as one-for-one deals.

Online shoppers get a $11 discount for $100 spent on the Web store at metro.com.sg (terms and conditions apply; enter promo code METMEGA11).

Metro-exclusive deals include a Corelle 16-piece dinner set ($69.90; usual price $170), the four-piece WMF Inspiration cookware at ($159; usual price $259), fitted sheet sets from M. Maison ($45 to $75; usual price $159 to $259) and the World Kitchen 3.5L smart pot with Visions covered cookpot ($199; usual price $289).

MT METATRON

At Isetan Scotts, the Japanese skincare brand is offering gifts with purchase throughout this month. Until Nov 24, spend $100 nett and receive a complimentary MT Moist Hand Cream (worth $33) or spend $250 nett and receive the MT Toning Smoother (worth $98).

OG

Until Sunday, the department store is offering selected deals at $11 each, including a Kukeri two-piece bamboo cutting and serving board set (usual price $59.90), and a memory foam lumbar support cushion from Ortho Living (usual price $69.90).

SEPHORA

Until Sunday, enjoy 15 per cent off Sephora-exclusive brands. Beauty Pass members also get three times the points with a minimum spending of $111.

SKECHERS

Until Sunday, Skechers is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent off on its sports shoes, casual footwear and activewear at skechers.com.sg.

The Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0 Sports shoes for women is going for as low as $39 (usual price $109).

Get additional savings when you use promo codes with a minimum spending: 05OFFNOV11 for $5 off (minimum spending of $60 storewide); 11OFFNOV11 for $11 off (minimum spending of $90 storewide); 20OFFNOV11 for $20 off (minimum spending of $250 storewide).

At the Skechers stores on Shopee and Lazada, score an extra 10 per cent off when you check out with two items and more.

ZALORA

Until Monday, Zalora is hosting its biggest sale on its app and website (zalora.sg), with discounts of up to 80 per cent off across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and even luxury goods.

Get up to 50 per cent off beauty brands The Ordinary, Paula's Choice, SK-II, Hera and Sulwhasoo, and sports items from Puma, Adidas and Under Armour.

Select luxury brands are on sale too. Get 45 per cent off Longchamp, Tory Burch, Balenciaga, Michael Kors and Coach with the code BRANDED45.

Amanda Chai and Chantal Sajan