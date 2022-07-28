Style News: Luxury e-retailer launches sustainability ratings platform, Asia's top Hermes reseller arrives in S'pore

Sustainability is the new sexy

If you have been fretting about fashion's impact on the planet, here is some good news: British-Portuguese luxury online retailer Farfetch has teamed up with leading sustainability ratings site Good On You to rate brands based on their environmental efforts.

Called Good Measures, this platform enables brands on Farfetch to deep dive into their sustainability efforts and be more transparent about their performance.

Ms Sandra Capponi, co-founder of Good On You, says: "By helping brands be more transparent about their progress, we're empowering consumers to make better choices."

Brands can apply via Farfetch's website and those that are deemed sustainable will appear under the Conscious section.

The initiative is part of a larger push for sustainability by Farfetch, which also has a Pre-Owned section on its website, where customers can shop for vintage and second-hand items, as well as sell, donate and repair old items.

Info: Farfetch's website

