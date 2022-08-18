Style News: Love, Bonito's new French-themed pop-up, MCM earns a prestigious sustainability stamp

Clothes and coffee, merci

Say bonjour to a new Parisian-themed cafe in town. A collaboration between fashion label Love, Bonito and rewards website and app ShopBack, The Love, Bonito x ShopBack Cafe is a delightful 20-seater bistro located within a floral-strewn wonderland.

Shoppers can nibble on desserts like Champion Bolo Bun's French Cold Tarte or Museum of Ice Cream's signature ice cream, and wash them down with coffee or tea by PPP coffee.

Simply make a purchase with ShopBack PayLater at Love, Bonito Funan to indulge in this free treat. You can also enjoy discounts and stand a chance to win Love, Bonito shopping credits as well as other prizes.

The pop-up is held from noon to 9pm from Friday (Aug 19) to Aug 21, at Love, Bonito Funan (02-09 Funan mall, 107 North Bridge Road).

Flying high

German leather goods company MCM has just earned The Butterfly Mark, a prestigious certification awarded only to a luxury brand when it has shown commitment towards sustainability in all aspects of its business.

Apart from using only LWG-certified leather material, MCM also works with sustainable materials like koba (eco-friendly faux fur), re-silk (regenerated silk by-products), econyl (nylon made from ocean and landfill waste) and bananatex (a type of canvas made from banana plants organically cultivated in the Philippine highlands) in its collections. LWG refers to the Leather Working Group, a non-profit which champions sustainable leather production.

In its press statement, MCM says it has also set carbon-emissions reduction targets according to an ambitious corporate climate programme called the Science Based Targets initiative, and will continue to invest in "innovation, circularity and inclusive growth".

A stroke of Genius