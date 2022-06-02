Style News: Gucci Town digital enclave opens on Roblox

Gucci Town is officially open

"Welcome to Gucci Town, population infinity." That is how the luxury fashion house is greeting guests who visit its permanent space in the virtual world.

The digital enclave, which is located on online game platform Roblox, is set in an oh-so-pretty garden encircled by several buildings, including an exhibition space and a cafe.

Visitors can learn about the house and its heritage through mini-games. There is also a virtual store where players can buy virtual Gucci gear for their Roblox avatar.

The brand's two-week pop-up on Roblox last year attracted more than 20 million players.

#Girlboss gets boost with L'Oreal

The French beauty giant has launched a €25 million (S$36.6 million) investment fund to back female-founded start-ups.

Called Bold, an acronym for Business Opportunities for L'Oreal Development, this new initiative "will focus on investment opportunities worldwide across the wider beauty ecosystem, including brands, beauty tech, biotech and green science", according to the L'Oreal group's website.

This is in line with the organisation's commitment to gender equity and narrowing the gender pay gap.

Bold recently acquired a minority stake in Sparty Inc, a personalised beauty start-up based in Tokyo - its first investment in Japan. Sparty's brands include Medulla, which specialises in Japan's first bespoke hair-care products, and Hotaru Personalized, a customised skincare range powered by artificial intelligence.

Glow around the globe with Clarins' new pop-up