Style News: Gucci gets serious about disability-inclusion, Elixir's flagship boutique opens in Singapore

Gucci's inclusivity push

Gucci has recently been named one of the 2022 Best Places To Work For Disability Inclusion by the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI), which ranks companies in terms of disability inclusion and equality.

The luxury brand is the first and only high-fashion retailer to participate in the DEI - it scored 80 per cent, alongside cosmetics company The Estee Lauder Companies, beauty retailer Sephora and athleisure wear label lululemon.

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal USA is the only company in the beauty industry to hit the 100 per cent target, while sportswear brand Nike is the only one to do so in fashion.

In its 2021 Gucci Equilibrium impact report, the brand highlighted its growing commitment to create greater opportunities for disabled people in its workplace.

