Style news: Balenciaga x Adidas drops; lab-grown leather gets a boost

Balenciaga x Adidas drops

Just when people have gotten over the news that Balenciaga has released 100 pairs of dirty, old sneakers for sale, the luxury fashion house has gone viral again, this time for its collaboration with sportswear label Adidas.

From oversized hoodies and trousers to chunky trainers, the 34-piece collection by creative director Demna Gvasalia has strong football-player vibes and combines Adidas' iconic triple-striped motif with Balenciaga's logo.

It is also made for those with deep pockets. The lowest piece - a pair of socks emblazoned with the word Balenciaga - is going for $275.

Fashion magazine Vogue has called it "a match made in high-street fashion heaven that's sure to sell out", but a few Twitter users have called it "disappointing".

Buy, pre-order or gawk at the collection at this website.

Lab-grown leather gets a boost