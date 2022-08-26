Style News

FLYING HIGH

German leather goods company MCM has earned The Butterfly Mark, a prestigious certification awarded only to a luxury brand when it has shown commitment to sustainability in all aspects of its business.

Apart from using only LWGcertified leather material, MCM also works with sustainable materials like koba (eco-friendly faux fur), re-silk (regenerated silk byproducts) and econyl (nylon made from ocean and landfill waste) in its collections. LWG refers to the Leather Working Group, a non-profit which champions sustainable leather production.

MCM says it has set carbonemissions reduction targets according to a corporate climate programme called the Science Based Targets initiative, and will continue to invest in "innovation, circularity and inclusive growth".

BEACH PLEASE

Do your part by participating in Join: The Power of Clothing, Uniqlo's new global campaign to raise awareness of marine biodiversity protection. One of the activities falls on World Cleanup Day 2022 on Sept 17. You can opt for two sessions of beach clean-ups at Yishun Dam held over two Saturdays: Sept 17, 8.30 to 11am; or Sept 24, 2.30 to 5pm. The best-performing participants will be rewarded with Uniqlo freebies.

Customers can also shop for an expanded line-up of sustainable clothing (left) at Uniqlo stores, including Dry-Ex T-shirts (priced from $19.90) made of recycled polyester recovered from plastic bottles, as well as BlueCycle Jeans (from $59.90) that purportedly use up to 99 per cent less water in the finishing process. For more information or to sign up, go to str.sg/wDmV

STROKE OF GENIUS

Those with sparse brows can check out Anastasia Beverly Hills' new vegan and cruelty-free brow serum. Brow Genius (right) is formulated with ingredients such as peptides, panthenol (vitamin B5) and Korean ginseng. It is also free of nasties such as parabens, phthalates and triclosan, making it suitable for daily use. Swipe it on in the morning and night for a minimum of eight weeks for "smoother, softer, tamer, fuller-looking brows", says the brand. Available at www.sephora.sg/ brands/anastasia and in stores in Sephora at $99 a pop.