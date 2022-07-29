Style News

SUSTAINABILITY IS THE NEW SEXY

If you have been fretting about fashion's impact on the planet, here is some good news: British-Portuguese luxury online retailer Farfetch has teamed up with leading sustainability ratings site Good On You to rate brands based on their environmental efforts.

Called Good Measures, this platform enables brands on Farfetch to take a deep dive into their sustainability efforts and be more transparent about their performance.

Ms Sandra Capponi, co-founder of Good On You, says: "By helping brands be more transparent about their progress, we're empowering consumers to make better choices."

Brands can apply via Farfetch's website (www.farfetch.com) and those that are deemed sustainable will appear under the Conscious section.

The initiative is part of a larger push for sustainability by Farfetch, which also has a Pre-Owned section on its website, where customers can shop for vintage and second-hand items, as well as sell, donate and repair old items. Info: www.farfetch.com

EAU LA LA

Self-care takes a seductive turn in Jo Malone London's new Night Collection (above).

The fragrance brand has come up with two new scents for sundown. At the heart of the Lavender & Moonflower and Moonlit Camomile fragrances is the moonflower, a pretty blossom that emits a sweet, heady scent when it blooms at night.

The scents are featured in a pillow mist, candle, diffuser and cologne. Prices start at $78 for a pillow mist.

Ms Celine Roux, the brand's global head of fragrance, says: "I've always thought there is something fascinating about the transition from daytime to night-time… Whether you're going out or nestling at home, those are the moments when you can truly start to relax, to escape, to dream. That's what the Night Collection is all about." Info: Available at Jo Malone London boutiques

PEACE, LOVE AND FASHION

One is the "Prince of Reggaeton" with 52.7 million followers on Instagram, the other is an American fashion label known for its bombshell models.

Now, Columbia pop star J Balvin and Guess Originals have joined forces for a 47-piece collection.

Anchored on the themes of happiness and positivity, the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor collection remixes the brand's staples with psychedelic 1970s-style graphics.

The collaboration advocates for mental health - Balvin has grappled with depression and anxiety.

The pieces, ranging from tie-dyed tees to flower-embroidered crocheted cardigans, are inspired by Balvin's 2021 documentary, The Boy From Medellin, and serves up plenty of festival vibes. Prices range from $70 for a cropped tank top to $320 for an Amor bomber jacket. Info: The Guess Originals x J Balvin is available at Guess, B1-25/26 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

EXCESS BAGGAGE

Have you been dreaming of getting a limited-edition Birkin Faubourg? Well, dream no more because Asia's top Hermes reseller Ginza Xiaoma (above), which has boutiques in Tokyo and Hong Kong, has set up shop in Singapore.

Known for its industry-recognised certificates of authentication, Ginza Xiaoma offers one of the region's largest collections of rare Hermes handbags - think Silver Kelly 15 and Diamond Himalaya Kelly 28 - at "Singapore's most competitive rates".

With nearly a decade of experience buying, consigning, selling and trading in Hermes handbags and accessories, the reseller says its team of appraisers and authenticators "closely monitors the global market and establishes the local resale market values".

Customers who buy or consign their bags enjoy free insurance as well as zero courier fees, cancellation fees and commissions. Info: Ginza Xiaoma's Singapore boutique is at 23-05/06 Tower B Office, Ngee Ann City, 391B Orchard Road