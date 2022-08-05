Style collaborations by S'pore brands for National Day

SINGAPORE - With National Day around the corner, it is the season for home-grown brands to showcase their best. And many are taking this year's theme, Stronger Together, to heart, by pairing up with creative contemporaries.

These exclusive style collaborations show that two is indeed better than one.

Y21 x @grey_evolution

Singapore fashion label Y21 has collaborated with part-time model and "granfluencer" Ong Bee Yan (@grey_evolution) to design an ageless capsule collection.

The brand, which used to be known as Yacht 21, tapped Ong, 66, to design minimalist, contemporary and multi-functional pieces that encourage women of all ages to embrace ageless dressing.

The collection, made up of 16 designs, launched exclusively on Thursday (Aug 4) at Tangs at Tang Plaza and tangs.com, and will be available at Y21's retail locations including Bugis Junction and its website (yacht21.co) from Aug 12. Prices range from $59 to $100.

Inspired by Ong's love of versatility and layering, the pieces can be easily mixed and matched for an array of looks. But do not expect the festive red-and-white combination.

In white and navy with pops of adriatic blue, the pieces include items like linen pants that can be worn two ways, belted linen viscose vest tops, dresses and The Essential White Shirt, a "Yan essential". A new in-house print, inspired by butterfly wings, also adorns a number of pieces.