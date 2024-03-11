Strong silhouettes, sparkles dominate Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES – Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood on March 10.

Best actress nominee Sandra Huller, of French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall, donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline, as did actresses Eva Longoria and Rita Moreno. Cynthia Erivo donned a green gown with large cap sleeves that led to a train down the back.

Best actress nominee Emma Stone, of comedy film Poor Things, wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

American actress America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee for blockbuster adventure Barbie, wore a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.

Midnight blue was also popular among women, like best actress nominees Lily Gladstone, and Annette Bening and co-star, of wester crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon and sports biopic Nyad, respectively.

Best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster, who starred alongside Bening in Nyad, also donned midnight blue gown.

Several men also broke with tradition. While many wore the standard black tuxedo, several went in other directions.

Best actor nominee Colman Domingo of biopic Rustin wore a silver button tuxedo, complete with a brooch on his bow tie.

Barbie best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling wore a suit with sparkly trim and no tie. Best actor nominee Bradley Cooper of biopic Maestro also skipped the tie, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in a teal shiny suit and no tie.

And a few of the women opted for a pantsuit, like best director nominee Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, who chose a suit decorated with sparkly lines.

Another accessory on the carpet were red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spotted on songwriting siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Members of the Osage Nation, who will sing the nominated best song from Killers of the Flower Moon, came to the red carpet in colourful tribal dress. REUTERS