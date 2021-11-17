For Subscribers
Living Well: More young people hit by stroke
Stroke at 33
Underlying conditions like hypertension and diabetes could increase risk of stroke in younger people
Two years ago, financial services consultant Joy Chia suddenly had a bad headache while at the mall with her family. Ms Chia, who was seven months pregnant, fainted before her husband could take her to a clinic.
She was rushed to a hospital and found to be having a haemorrhagic stroke - which happens when a blood vessel bursts and causes bleeding in or around the brain.