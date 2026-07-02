Stray Kids amass 1b streams each with 6th, 9th EPs

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K-pop group Stray Kids will roll out their tenth EP This & That in August.

Stray Kids generated 1 billion streams each with their sixth and ninth EPs on Spotify, according to label JYP Entertainment on July 2.

With the two mini albums following the first LP Go Live, the first LP repackaged album In Life, the second LP Noeasy and the third LP 5-Star, the octet have six albums that have reached the milestone.

They have the second most billion-stream albums for a K-pop group, only after BTS.

The group’s sixth EP Oddinary was released in 2022 and its ninth EP Ate in 2024. Both hit the Billboard 200 at No. 1, contributing to the group’s record-setting eight No. 1s streak atop the chart.

In August, Stray Kids may add another set to the record, as they roll out their tenth EP This & That.

Before the album drop, they will have five shows in Seoul and launch an international tour. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK