Superheroes, bullies and dystopian towns: The stories Innova Primary pupils are telling through shadow puppetry
The Primary 5 pupils spent five sessions with puppeteer company The Finger Players, turning cardboard, paper cups and torches into characters and sets – and finding new ways to express themselves along the way
An egg made out of yellow plastic sparks a debate between two shadow puppet characters as to its origin: a chicken or dinosaur? With a little imagination, everyday objects became material for humour, storytelling and shared fun.
PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Published Oct 05, 2026, 04:00 AM
Gathered in a classroom after school, a group of Primary 5 pupils prepares to put on a shadow puppet show.
Over five sessions, members of The Finger Players showed the pupils how everyday materials could be transformed into sets and characters.
Working with paper, cardboard, plastic cups and even mini zip ties, the pupils came up with storylines – from anti-bullying to the dangers of speeding. Facilitators offered suggestions and showed them how a simple torchlight could create shadows of different sizes and intensities.
Supported under the National Arts Council-Arts Education Programme (NAC-AEP), which gives schools access to artist-led arts learning experiences, the puppetry sessions are part of an after-school programme that Innova Primary School has run for six years for selected pupils from Primary 3 to Primary 6.
As laughter and chatter filled the room, their imaginary worlds came to life – a reminder that meaningful encounters with the arts can give young people space to experiment, collaborate and find new ways to express themselves.