Step up to the streets

Sport Singapore aims to draw 10,000 participants in street dance push with launch of five dedicated venues

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) is stepping up when it comes to street dance.

Its ActiveSG ActiveGroove Club aims to engage 10,000 young people in street dance next year.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2022, with the headline Step up to the streets. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top