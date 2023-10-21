Steamed fish set or wagyu beef curry: Souped-up kids’ meals that are not chicken nuggets

SINGAPORE – Tired of kids’ meals that play it too safe with Western fare such as chicken nuggets and spaghetti bolognese?
Explore more nutritive children’s menu options at some restaurants serving Asian cuisines instead.
More eateries, even those which usually serve dishes communal-style, are dishing out individual sets for young foodies.
Dian Xiao Er, a home-grown Chinese restaurant chain known for its herbal roast duck, launched kids’ meals, featuring steamed fish and a side of veggies or tofu, on Children’s Day in October. These are served with rice, mixed fruits and soya beancurd on a rubber ducky plate.
In August, local Chinese restaurant chain Yun Nans debuted a junior menu that allows children to mix and match more than 15 items prepared with less oil and salt.
When donburi restaurant Waa Cow! opened its sixth and flagship outlet at VivoCity mall in May, it introduced non-spicy Japanese curry rice sets for little ones. Its co-founder Aaron Yeo, 35, says: “We think it is important to be inclusive and give children a sense of occasion when they can order something that appeals to them and is catered specifically for them.”
The chain’s wagyu beef bowls and chirashi bowls are popular with adult customers. But the new father, who welcomed his first baby in June, understands that raw food or dishes that require an acquired taste, such as truffle sauce, are not the most child-friendly options.
That is why his team came up with kids’ set meals for its mall outlet, which draws more families than its other branches in the Central Business District and NUS University Town.
Likewise, the cuisine at Yun Nans gravitates towards spicy flavours suitable for adults, so having a more tempered kids’ menu helps make the restaurant chain more family-friendly, says its chief operating officer Reuben Chua, 39.
Many eateries are also upping the dining fun factor with colouring books, stickers and small toys which young foodies can take home.
A spokesman for the Haidilao hot-pot chain, which offers a children’s set featuring cooked vegetables and an animal-shaped bun, says: “Seasonal toys provide an element of surprise and excitement for kids, as they eagerly anticipate what new toy is included with their meal during each visit.”
The best news? At most of these restaurants, there is no age restriction for ordering these souped-up kids’ meals. The young-at-heart are welcome to enjoy them too.
Here are six places to check out when eating out with Junior.
Yun Nans
Yunnan cuisine, such as poached pork collar with pickled chillies and spicy beef stew, may not be the best recipe for family outings. No longer. Parents whose children cannot handle spicy food will have good reason to take them along to Yun Nans now.
The restaurant chain has introduced more than 15 items on the kids’ menu that young foodies can mix and match. Each set ($12.90++) comes with a choice of protein, such as steamed meat patty or fried mixed vegetable shrimp cake, and carbs like chicken fried rice or seafood tomato baked rice. There is also a side of vegetables and fruit.
The restaurant chain takes pride that less salt and oil are used. The nutritional value of each kids’ meal is also carefully considered. Its bowl of tomato egg noodle soup, for example, is cooked with two tomatoes to give Junior a lycopene boost.
Side perk: Kids get to learn Mandarin too. The Chinese characters on the kids’ menu come with hanyu pinyin to help those who are less proficient in the language learn about the ingredients, in addition to English text.
They also get to take home a small surprise toy.
Where: Yun Nans outlets, including at 02-217 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; B1-15 Nex, 23 Serangoon Central; and 03-07 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive
Info: For the full list of outlets, go to yunnans.sg
Dian Xiao Er
Besides its famous roast duck with angelica herb, Chinese restaurant chain Dian Xiao Er is popular for its robust-tasting dishes, such as hotplate fiery sambal squid and prawns with petai as well as braised pork knuckle with black vinegar.
Now, parents can order these familiar favourites for themselves while their little ones tuck into the chain’s new kids’ meals ($9.90++ each) served on a yellow silicone rubber ducky plate.
Mains include steamed fish slices, steamed chicken cubes and fried prawn omelette. These are served with a side of broccoli, edamame or tofu, as well as rice, mixed fruits and soya beancurd.
Get a stamp with every kids’ meal, which also comes with a colouring book and stickers. Collect five stamps to receive Dian Xiao Er merchandise or 10 to redeem a free kids’ meal.
These sets are available only to kids aged 12 and below.
Where: Dian Xiao Er outlets, including at 01-71 Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road; 03-08 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road; and 01-30 Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central
Info: For the full list of outlets, go to dianxiaoer.com.sg
Crystal Jade
The Crystal Jade Group is arguably the pioneer of kids’ meals at Asian restaurants in Singapore.
In 2018, new sets were introduced at its casual dining chains Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao. The selection is refreshed every two years or so.
Its current set menu for young foodies includes a choice of fried rice or noodle, and comes with a cup of soya bean milk.
La Mian Xiao Long Bao’s noodle set ($10.90++) has la mian with scallion oil, minced pork and vegetable wanton, served with a side of poached broccoli.
At Hong Kong Kitchen, for $12.90++, kids can enjoy ee-fu noodle with shredded mushroom, garoupa fillet in chicken soup and coconut pudding.
Crystal Jade Jadeite members can redeem free sets for up to two children below six years old on weekdays from 6pm (excluding eve of and on public holidays).
Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen
Where: Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen outlets, including at 05-10 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square; 03-54 The Clementi Mall, 3155 Commonwealth Avenue West; and 03-127 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade
Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
Where: Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets, including at 01-70, 470 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh; 01-11 Hillion Mall, 17 Petir Road; and 241 Holland Avenue
Info: For the full list of outlets, go to crystaljade.com
Wong Fu Fu
Opened in February, this halal-certified eatery aims to bring a taste of Taiwan here.
From crispy chicken cutlets to bubble tea and milk shaved ice, you get a good selection of Taiwan’s signature dishes.
The meat, seafood and plant-based hamburg are served with rice or noodles on hotplates for adults.
Kids get theirs served in paper boxes. Select a main – grilled salmon, fried chicken or plant-based hamburg – then add pasta or fried rice. These are served with tater tots, rice crackers and a mixed-fruit pudding.
Plus, help yourself – and Junior – to a mini buffet bar with dishes such as Three Cup Chicken, salad greens and bubble tea.
Prices for kids’ meals start at $11.90++ for lunch and $15.90++ for dinner. Children up to 135cm tall eat free every Sunday (excluding eve of and on public holidays). Get a free kids’ set with every hotplate ordered at each table, up to a maximum of two free sets.
Where: 776 North Bridge Road
Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily
Info: Call 8890-1844 or go to linktr.ee/wongfufu
Waa Cow! VivoCity
When Waa Cow!’s team was designing its first kids’ menu, Japanese curry came to mind immediately.
It is a go-to meal for children in Japan, says co-founder Aaron Yeo, 35, citing a 2022 Japanese survey on kids’ favourite school lunch item.
Kids can choose from three mains: wagyu beef cubes, crispy breaded prawns or meatballs made with beef and pork. Each set (from $14.90++) comes with non-spicy Japanese curry sauce, rice, Arabiki sausage, tamago (Japanese omelette) and seasonal vegetables.
Its VivoCity outlet is the only one offering this menu, but there are plans to roll it out to others.
Where: 01-188C VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk
Open: 11am to 9pm daily
Info: Call 9782-9839 or go to waacow.sg
Haidilao
Haidilao hotpot chain has launched a Xiao Hai kids’ meal which comes with rice; cooked vegetables such as pumpkin, peas and corn; fruit and an animal bun with red bean paste.
You will be tempted to order a set, even if you are not a child.
The uber cute set ($6.90++) includes a Miffy x Haidilao mini crossbody bag, while stocks last. Look out for upcoming special-edition merchandise.
Where: Haidilao outlets, including at B2-01 City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road; 01-19 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard; and 03-36 The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue
Info: For the full list of outlets, go to hai-di-lao.co