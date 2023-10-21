Steamed fish set or wagyu beef curry: Souped-up kids’ meals that are not chicken nuggets

SINGAPORE – Tired of kids’ meals that play it too safe with Western fare such as chicken nuggets and spaghetti bolognese?

Explore more nutritive children’s menu options at some restaurants serving Asian cuisines instead.

More eateries, even those which usually serve dishes communal-style, are dishing out individual sets for young foodies.

Dian Xiao Er, a home-grown Chinese restaurant chain known for its herbal roast duck, launched kids’ meals, featuring steamed fish and a side of veggies or tofu, on Children’s Day in October. These are served with rice, mixed fruits and soya beancurd on a rubber ducky plate.

In August, local Chinese restaurant chain Yun Nans debuted a junior menu that allows children to mix and match more than 15 items prepared with less oil and salt.

When donburi restaurant Waa Cow! opened its sixth and flagship outlet at VivoCity mall in May, it introduced non-spicy Japanese curry rice sets for little ones. Its co-founder Aaron Yeo, 35, says: “We think it is important to be inclusive and give children a sense of occasion when they can order something that appeals to them and is catered specifically for them.”

The chain’s wagyu beef bowls and chirashi bowls are popular with adult customers. But the new father, who welcomed his first baby in June, understands that raw food or dishes that require an acquired taste, such as truffle sauce, are not the most child-friendly options.

That is why his team came up with kids’ set meals for its mall outlet, which draws more families than its other branches in the Central Business District and NUS University Town.

Likewise, the cuisine at Yun Nans gravitates towards spicy flavours suitable for adults, so having a more tempered kids’ menu helps make the restaurant chain more family-friendly, says its chief operating officer Reuben Chua, 39.

Many eateries are also upping the dining fun factor with colouring books, stickers and small toys which young foodies can take home.

A spokesman for the Haidilao hot-pot chain, which offers a children’s set featuring cooked vegetables and an animal-shaped bun, says: “Seasonal toys provide an element of surprise and excitement for kids, as they eagerly anticipate what new toy is included with their meal during each visit.”

The best news? At most of these restaurants, there is no age restriction for ordering these souped-up kids’ meals. The young-at-heart are welcome to enjoy them too.