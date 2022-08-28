Staying calm when faced with a storm of misinformation on social media

I have a friend who is lost in Trumpland.

She used to be a fun person I would lunch with a few times a year, during which she'd talk proudly about her grown-up children and I would listen and hope she'd get tired of the topic and feed me something juicy about people who really matter, i.e. semi-famous persons we had both worked with in the past.

These days, she gleefully throws slurs at the Clinton family, regurgitates gory fantasies about non-white migrants destroying Europe, has divided the races of the world into the worthy and unworthy and quotes obscure right-wingers.

She has fallen into a cult, because one definition is that belonging to one drives you apart from friends and family.

This has happened because she fills every conversational gap with regurgitations from her social media feeds that are so bonkers, you wonder why she has not been scammed of every dollar she owns.

The weirdest and saddest part of this is that she is Singaporean and has lived here all her life.

So her fixation, in addition to being annoying, is pointless.

If she were a flat-earther, that would at least have some real-world implications - she'd save a lot of money by avoiding round-the-world cruises, for example. But getting this deeply invested in the sewer outflows of right-wing American media means that she is attracted to horrendous ideas.

Was she always this way? Or did nightmarish myths about migrant gangs, sold as real news on Facebook, turn her?

Her radicalisation made me realise that I have been radicalised too.

My instinct was to recoil at her views, but from where did I get this reflex? The same place she got hers - Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook.

It seems that past a certain age, some parts of the brain deteriorate - the "I find myself in the kitchen, but why?" syndrome. But the parts that deal with politics, military strategy and the economy become inflamed and engorged.

Suddenly, people who used to doze off when the conversation centred on importing foreign talent or navy exercises in the South China Sea now wake up and start twitching.

When they see these words, it's off to the Singapore subreddit, Facebook or Telegram to post a sizzling take.

The Trump years bonked me on the head, hard. The former American president turned social media into a car crash on an endless loop, and I couldn't look away.

My friend, the Trump fan, took a side and I took another.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally last Sunday included a portion about social media messages, in particular about the war in Ukraine, aiming to divide people here into factions.

The tsunami of dubious information about the Ukraine war on social media platforms has become a polarising thing, the way the Trump administration used to be. War posts are thrilling. They have a good-versus-evil plot. There is action and heroism.

And that cinematography! The drone footage is the new drug for those of us who grew up with computer games. This is war propaganda with solid production values.

What I haven't spoken about is a third lunch companion.

Oddly, for someone who works in the media, like me and the Trump fan, this person doesn't hate-scroll Facebook or Twitter, jabbing at likes for posts that deliver "sick burns" to the enemy. She is not letting her tea in Singapore get cold because she's too invested in culture wars happening in the United States.

I envy her, because she's happier than the Trump fan and me.

I'm trying to rehabilitate myself, to become the calmer, non-politicised person I used to be before Twitter and Reddit turned me into cannon fodder for the Internet wars.

So after closing those apps, I open TikTok and spend hours there, looking at cats. Baby steps.