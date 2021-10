As a caregiver to a parent with dementia, Mr Yeo Seng Sit spends hours with his 83-year-old mother Chew Cheng Phong, encouraging her to do simple chores, mental exercises and colouring.

The everyday routine, which both of them enjoy, is a far cry from the scene at his home last year, when Madam Chew often became aggressive and had to be warded in an acute care hospital after she tried to attack her late husband one morning.