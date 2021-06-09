Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Learn about S'pore heritage, savour North Indian food and more

1. Learn: Snippets of Singapore heritage



Legendary strongman Badang has taken on a role as a Heritage Ambassador who goes time-travelling. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



If you are scrolling through Facebook, check out the National Heritage Board (NHB) page, which posts nuggets of history and myth.

The legendary strongman Badang, for example, is introduced as a Heritage Ambassador who has taken to time-travelling. Folktales of the slave-turned-king's favourite were recorded 700 years ago, but Badang shows up in Orchard Road, where he talks about the spices grown on Emerald Hill and which hotel used to be the tallest building in Singapore.

The memes are not only amusing - Badang is forever lifting things like a bored weightlifter - but also invite you to wade deeper into Singapore's heritage. It is hard to resist checking out other NHB sites like Roots.gov.sg, which is packed with digital exhibitions, heritage activities and stories of old Singapore. Here, you can find Badang's eye-popper of a backstory, where a monster's vomit supposedly transformed him from a starveling into the 14th-century Hulk of Singapura.

Info: The National Heritage Board's Facebook page and the Roots website.

2. Organise: Old family photographs



Sorting old family photos, as well as souvenirs from past trips, can help people retell family stories. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Even though people have buried their dreams of travel under Covid-19, sifting through analogue memories can be transportive.

Sorting old family photos, as well as souvenirs from past trips, helps people retell family stories, says Ms Lim Hui Wen, a senior social worker at AMKFSC Community Services. It is good for inter-generational bonding while decluttering.

3. Listen: Intriguing local podcasts



The Golden Knot, by Fifty Fifty Productions, is a podcast that has shades of Agatha Christie. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUDIBLE



These podcasts are among the winners of the Audible Accelerator programme, a collaboration between audio content provider Audible and the Infocomm Media Development Authority, which attracted local talent.

Prick up your ears for clues as you tune in to The Golden Knot, a podcast with shades of Agatha Christie, by Fifty Fifty Productions. Mei Chen, a seamstress known for her handmade cheongsam pieces, finds her niece murdered. Her quest to find the killer weaves through gambling dens and secret clubs in 1960s Kuala Lumpur.

In Happy Endings, produced by Purple Tree Content, the 29-year-old protagonist is looking for sexual satisfaction before her 30th birthday. Listener discretion is advised for this adult-themed coming-of-age tale.

An ex-convict at the end of his tether sells shares of himself on a "human stock exchange" in Life Exchange, produced by Luff Media. He has to thwart an ominous plan to drive his price down to zero.

These podcasts are free to download for Audible members, as well as for those who sign up for a one-month free trial on the Audible app.

Info: Audible, available on iOS and Android.

4. Tar Pau Nation: North Indian restaurant Zaffron Kitchen charges just $5 for delivery

When you are ordering food online from vendors that are not near you, the delivery charge can be prohibitive if your bill is too low for it to be waived. For example, I've paid a $14 charge for a $10 dish. Another restaurant asked for $20 on top of a minimum food bill of $40.

So it was a nice surprise to find that Zaffron Kitchen in East Coast Road charges a flat fee of $5 for islandwide delivery. I have always enjoyed the food at the North Indian restaurant, which was in the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list from 2016 to 2019.

I chose dishes that would travel well and could be easily reheated in the microwave or toaster oven. But I was in luck because they arrived 15 minutes before the appointed time and everything was nice and hot. The complimentary pappadum could not have been crispier if I had dined at the restaurant.

5. Shelf Care: Escape into the world of Howl's Moving Castle

The novels of British author Diana Wynne Jones, with their fantastical worlds, have been my go-to escapist reads from a young age.

And unlike many of the books I loved as a child, they have retained their magic into my adulthood.

Most of her novels are brilliant, but Howl's Moving Castle remains my favourite for its whimsical world-building and its sensible heroine.

