Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Explore comics that spread kindness, cook a vegetable curry with ease and more

1. Follow: Comics that spread kindness



"Need help?" says a tiny ant to an elephant transporting a tree.

Do not scoff, because the next thing you know, the ant is proudly carrying a leaf, and both friends are beaming.

This feel-good vibe is the reason I follow @wawawiwacomics on Instagram.

Created by Colombia-based illustrator Andres J. Colmenares in 2009, its upbeat feed has amassed over 1.5 million followers and spawned three books as well as cute merchandise such as T-shirts and plushies.

Colmenares calls it "a big visual hug that tickles you at the same time" which makes it an ideal way for parents to start a conversation about values and emotions with their kids - or just to laugh out loud together.

Info: Follow @wawawiwacomics on IG or visit this website.

2. Read: Fun ideas for sibling play



Most of the ideas require minimal preparation and she offers tips to modify them for toddlers and primary school children. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FYNN SOR



If you are struggling to get your kids to play together without fights or tears, get your hands on Ms Fynn Sor's book, The Happy Learning Book For Siblings: 50 Awesome Activities For Siblings To Learn And Play Together At Home.

The former secondary school teacher knows her stuff. She has three children aged two to eight and runs a successful website and Instagram account called Happy Tot Shelf, where she shares learning activities.

Most of the ideas require minimal preparation and she offers tips to modify them for toddlers and primary school children so that every kid can enjoy them. For example, the Numbered Grid game involves just tape and paper on the floor and stuffed toys, which will occupy the little ones for days and keep them smiling as they are learning.

Info: The book costs $22 in softcover and $36 in hardcover (prices before GST). Buy it at major bookstores, Amazon and the World Scientific store on Lazada.

3. Sign up: Mental health webinars



The event is organised by the Asia Pacific Network of Science & Technology and supported by Science Centre Singapore. PHOTO: ETONHOUSE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL



Mental health is what everyone is talking about now and it is so important to hear what young people have to say on the issue.

Thirteen-year-old Nysa Kaprani, a student at EtonHouse International School, will be moderating a free webinar, titled Stress And Mental Health: Nurturing Our Children's Wellbeing next Wednesday.

She will share her experiences as a child of the digital age, while paediatrician Gina Dahel from International Medical Clinic will teach parents to spot the signs of stress in kids and guide them through major life changes. Sign up at this website.

Older teens and their parents may be interested in the YOUth Got This! webinar on Thursday, which is International Youth Day.

Anshika Singh, a 16-year-old from Singapore, joins peers from around the region aged 16 to 26 to talk about how they are coping in the pandemic with issues such as managing distance learning, being away from their families and entering the workforce.

The event is organised by the Asia Pacific Network of Science & Technology and supported by Science Centre Singapore. Register for free at this website.

4. Comfort Cooking: Cook vegetable curry with ease



Change the combination of vegetables depending on what you can get. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



I stumbled upon Sedap Vegetarian Curry Mix when looking for vegetarian pastes at a provision shop. It is so tasty, I forgo making my own from scratch.

It is neither too salty nor too spicy, with plenty of aroma and flavour from lemongrass, galangal and a touch of tamarind. The best part is that it is free of monosodium glutamate.

I had tried a vegetarian curry paste from Penang, but it pales in comparison to the Sedap one made in Malacca. This underrated brand of curry mix is owned by local company Dobe Foods, which supplies ingredients such as pepper, belacan and gula melaka to food manufacturers.

Sadly, this curry mix is not easily found online. It is available at some provision shops and selected outlets of U Stars Supermarket. I paid $2.50 for a 150g packet.

