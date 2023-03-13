Stars walk champagne carpet as blockbuster films compete for Oscars

LOS ANGELES - Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and other Oscar nominees walked a champagne-coloured carpet on Sunday as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and other blockbusters were competing for the coveted best picture prize.

In case of an unexpected twist, a crisis response team was on hand at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry’s most prestigious ceremony.

In this, the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show with new elements to attract younger viewers and boost sagging TV ratings.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees dressed in designer gowns and tuxedos touted their movies on a champagne carpet in place of the traditional red.

Angela Bassett, considered the favourite for supporting actress for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” chose a mermaid-shaped gown in purple, the colour of the herb that provides power to the title character in the superhero flick.