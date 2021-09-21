Speedy self pick-ups or dine-in ordering via your phone: The mobile app every coffee addict needs

How would life be in a post-pandemic world?

Our work meetings continue to be held virtually, and we use digital tools to buy groceries, attend virtual concerts, and even visit museums halfway around the globe to compensate for our inability to travel. It's hard to imagine a world without technology that's at least as deeply rooted as this.

Starbucks' constant evolution is one of the reasons it remains relevant in this digital age. Brand-wide, the coffee giant always strives for unique, lifestyle-centric customer experiences.

In Singapore, this means designing its stores to reflect the unique character of the neighbourhoods they are situated in – a Peranakan-inspired wall spelling out the word ‘Singapore’ at its Jewel Changi Airport flagship store; the intricate curvatures and contoured wooden strips that are a nod to airplane runways and Paya Lebar's storied history as an airbase at the Starbucks Reserve store at Paya Lebar Quarter; the art pieces by local artist Danielle Tay in Starbucks’ Katong Square outlet that pay homage to the neighbourhood’s rich Peranakan heritage; and the art gallery layout at Starbucks Liat Towers.

Ultimately, it’s all about making a connection to the local communities it serves.



Starbucks’ Jewel Changi Airport flagship store features heavily localised elements such as the Peranakan-inspired wall that spells out the word “Singapore”, which is made up of colourful tiles and Starbucks Reserve™ coffee cards. PHOTO: STARBUCKS SINGAPORE



Staying ahead of the tech game

The secret to Starbucks’ ability to evolve so quickly with evolving consumer preferences lies in its ability to constantly innovate – both in its product and tech offerings.

In 2019, before ordering food via an app became second nature, Starbucks was already offering its customers the option to beat the queue via the Mobile Order & Pay feature on its Starbucks Singapore mobile app.

Through it, customers could customise their orders and have their coffee freshly prepared and ready for collection when they arrived at the store. When pandemic restrictions made it inconvenient for them to venture out for a cup of Joe, Starbucks’ strong partnerships with delivery providers like Deliveroo, foodpanda and GrabFood meant customers could still get their daily caffeine fix, fuss-free.



The secret to Starbucks’ agility? Constant innovation – both in its product and tech offerings – to improve the customer experience. PHOTO: STARBUCKS SINGAPORE



Patrick Kwok, general manager of Starbucks Singapore said: “We recognise that digital technologies play an integral part in our daily lives. To meet the evolving needs of our digital-first customers, we continue to accelerate our digital transformation so that we can drive effortless and personalised experiences.”

Understanding the customer

Innovating at Starbucks is also about knowing the type of incentives customers want, and ensuring a fair rewards structure that keeps them coming back for more. The Starbucks® Rewards programme provided a suite of opportunities for customers to redeem rewards in a more personalised and convenient way.

Under the newly-enhanced Starbucks® Rewards programme, new members automatically become Green Tier members upon registration and are upgraded to the Gold Tier with 300 stars (annual spend of $300 within a membership year). From there, all Starbucks members can more easily redeem a wide variety of rewards, such as food and drink items, offering more flexibility and value for members. Gold Tier members also enjoy early access to merchandise launches, like the recent Starbucks x Herschel and Starbucks x FILA merchandise collaborations.

Other thoughtful touches – such as offering members a chance to create a personalised digital Starbucks card with their avatar as well as a variety of member-exclusive merchandise and activities commemorating the Starbucks® Rewards’s 10th anniversary – reflect the brand’s commitment to continue perfecting the customer experience. Little wonder that the Starbucks® Rewards programme currently boasts more than a million members.



The Starbucks® Rewards program offers a thoroughly unique experience – from personalised avatars to a wide variety of rewards – thus offering more flexibility and value for its members. PHOTO: STARBUCKS



Getting the product right

Additionally, Starbucks' F&B offerings, which it continuously refines to reflect worldwide trends, are at the forefront of its innovation mission.

When the third-wave coffee movement – the emphasis on quality, sustainability and innovative brewing methods – hit our shores, Starbucks introduced new offerings like Nitro Cold Brews and Cloud Macchiatos, and invited customers to witness manual brewing methods, such as the Chemex, Pour Over, Siphon Brew and Coffee Press techniques, at its Starbucks ReserveTM stores.

The Coffee Master programme, which provides an in-depth learning journey about the world of coffee, from ethical sourcing and sustainability to the art and science of roasting, ensures its baristas – whom Starbucks refers to as partners – are well-prepared to share the Starbucks bean-to-cup story with customers.

What’s more, the addition of plant-based milk options and meatless food items reflect a sensitivity towards changing palates and greater emphasis on sustainability. With these, customers can customise the sweetness level (not sweet, less sweet or regular) of their favourite drinks or opt for snacks such as a Curry Meatless Chicken Pie without compromising on flavour.



Plant-based milks, customisable sweetness levels and meatless menu items such as the Truffle Meatless Beef & Mushroom Puff and Curry Meatless Chicken Pie reflect the evolving tastes and preferences of the Starbucks customer. PHOTO: STARBUCKS SINGAPORE



Elevating your coffee drinking experience

Thanks to this ethos of innovation, the coffee drinking experience at Starbucks is about to get even better. In this digital age, Starbucks recognises the growing demand for a more convenient and efficient coffee drinking experience – one that seamlessly fits into our fast-paced lifestyles. Be it contactless payment, customisable orders or redeemable rewards, these different touch points and innovations all make up the signature Starbucks experience.

Thanks to the recent enhancement in the Mobile Order & Pay feature in the Starbucks Singapore app, customers can now enjoy more new conveniences. It is now possible to schedule an order in advance as long as it's within store opening hours on the same day – perfect for planning an afternoon coffee break with colleagues. Then there’s a new dine-in ordering feature that also allows customers to pop into a Starbucks store and order a comforting cup of coffee easily via your phone. What's more, the seamless integration of the Starbucks® Rewards membership program on the app makes earning and redeeming rewards such as free drinks a total breeze.



Click, pay and collect: New enhancements on the Mobile Order & Pay feature are set to redefine your Starbucks experience. PHOTO: STARBUCKS SINGAPORE



“We understand that our customers lead busy lifestyles and crave their coffee fix with a side of convenience,” says Mr Kwok. “We are continuously refining the technology with new features that better our customers’ everyday experience. This will ensure they enjoy a safe and convenient ordering system that will give them more flexibility to order their favourite Starbucks food and beverages anytime, anywhere.”

