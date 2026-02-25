Starbucks’ latest merchandise collection inspired by Peranakan heritage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The keychain and mug are each priced at $29.90 on Starbucks’ Singapore website.

SINGAPORE – Starbucks Singapore is now offering two new pick-me-ups of the non-caffeinated variety: a plush bear keychain donning a Nonya kebaya and a pink ceramic mug decorated with patterns in the style of Peranakan tile designs, also called majolica tiles.

The two collectibles are part of Starbucks Singapore’s Peranakan collection, announced by the global coffee chain in posts on Facebook and Instagram on Feb 25.

“The Starbucks Peranakan collection draws inspiration from the beauty of Peranakan heritage, thoughtfully designed to honour tradition in everyday moments,” it said.

Starbucks added that the keychain and mug will be available in its physical stores, online store and virtual retail outlets LazMall and Shopee Mall.

Netizens were quick to share their excitement about the collection.

“About time we have some Peranakan stuff... yay, Starbucks!” wrote Facebook user Lene Victoria.

Another netizen Emily Leong said: “Truly Asia, truly Singapore.”

Starbucks Singapore has also blended other facets of Singaporean culture in its previous merchandise collections, which have included bear plushies in lion dance costumes, keychains of its popular bearista figurine dressed like the Merlion, and tote bags printed with illustrations of hawker centre fare.

Its Singapore-exclusive collaboration with Japanese brand Mofusand, featuring the popular cat designs created by Japanese illustrator Juno, sold out on the first day of its launch in August 2025 .

The Straits Times has contacted Starbucks Singapore for more information.